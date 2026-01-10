Emergency work on section of US 2 Stevens Pass complete; road open without pilot car

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Emergency repairs that started Dec. 18 on a section of US 2 Stevens Pass (milepost 58-71) are complete and the section of road between the summit (milepost 64) and Coles Corner (milepost 85) is open 24 hours a day without pilot car, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

The work was finished at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10.

December flooding undermined the road and damaged culverts and drainage facilities near the summit between milepost 58 and 71. Emergency repairs included clearing debris and mud, stabilizing the road and rebuilding ditches. A section of the right-hand eastbound lanes has been reduced from two lanes to one lane east of the summit (milepost 64-68) where the pavement is too damaged to fix the lane at this time, WSDOT said. Restoration of the lane and additional repairs will be done later this year when conditions are better for compaction and paving work.

Repairs to US 2 Tumwater Canyon continue and currently there is no estimated time to reopen. The detour is Chumstick Highway, a rural county road with weight and bridge restrictions. (See map above.)

Drivers should be prepared for winter travel and are reminded that the mountain pass can close for many reasons, including spinouts, collisions and avalanche control, WSDOT said.

Check the real time travel map for current travel conditions.