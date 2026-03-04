Evergreen State Fair vendor applications open, plus new Artisan’s Summer Market opportunity 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Applications are open for commercial exhibitors, food concessionaires, local artisans and nonprofit booth space for the 2026 Evergreen State Fair, running Aug. 27-Sept. 1 and Sept. 3-7.
Available vendor spaces to rent include:
-
Commercial exhibitor booths (choose inside the Event Center, the Grandstands building or an outside space throughout the grounds).
-
Outdoor food concessionaire spaces (limited availability for 2026).
-
One-day information spaces for community service nonprofit organizations that provide services, programs and resources to the public and residents of Snohomish County and Washington State (including Healthy Communities Day on Sept. 3).
- Limited spaces in the new Artisan’s Summer Market (local artisan and handmade products only).
Organizers said in a news release that the fair is always looking for new and different products from those currently present (gluten free, vegan or vegetarian food vendors for example).
The following products are already sufficiently represented at the Fair and are not being given consideration at this time: Gaming or amusement vendors (bouncy houses, pitching machines, etc.); psychics, palm or tarot card readers; and temporary tattoo, airbrush or face painters. Food vendors not being consideration at this time: hamburgers, hot dogs, espresso or ice cream products.
More information:
-
Vendor applications: www.evergreenfair.org/157/Vendors
-
Evergreen State Fair information: www.evergreenfair.org/
-
Sponsorship information: www.evergreenfair.org/158/Become-a-Sponsor
