Fan-filled commute expected Feb. 11 as region celebrates Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl victory

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Planning on joining up to a million of your closest friends in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, Feb. 11?

Get ready to celebrate with the Super Bowl winning Seattle Seahawks by taking transit to be part of the festivities.

All of the regional transit agencies – Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit, Sound Transit and Washington State Ferries – will be working together to ensure that fans will be able to get to and from the parade route along Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle.

“Wednesday will be a great day of celebration for our entire region, and I look forward to joining hundreds of thousands of Seahawk fans to celebrate our Super Bowl Champions,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay. “Celebrations like this are what the regional transportation network is made for, I encourage residents throughout King County to leave your cars at home and join the celebration.”

“An event like this is when public transit is as valuable as JSN open in the end zone,” said Metro General Manager Michelle Allison. “It’s all hands on deck for Metro as we work together with one goal in mind: Making sure fans can get safely to the celebration and back home again. Bring your excitement, pack your patience, have a good time and let transit get you there!”

“The Seahawks took care of business Sunday, and now it’s our turn to deliver,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “We’ll be running extra trains all day to get you and thousands of 12s downtown to celebrate this historic moment.”

Travel early, stay late

With hundreds of thousands of people expected downtown we expect demand to skyrocket on transit and at area parking garages – so we’re putting more service on the streets, the rails and the water to help. Many buses will also be on reroute so riders may need to transfer to bus shuttles or light rail to reach downtown destinations.

We encourage people, including those coming downtown for work, to please travel early and allow additional travel time. Patience will be your best teammate on Wednesday.

But before you go, please make a plan: Travel early and review your transit options and prepare to be flexible. And after the big event, fans are encouraged to spend some time downtown to spread out demand while transit works hard to carry everybody back home.

Transit can bring you to the events

Times have changed since the last Super Bowl parade in 2014. The Sound Transit Link 1 Line now stretches from Lynnwood to Federal Way and tens of thousands of people now can travel more quickly and easily to the celebration.

Sound Transit will be operating 1 Line trains every (6) six minutes from 5 a.m. through 6 p.m., and Sounder service will operate an additional four trips, with three trains on the S Line from Lakewood and Tacoma and one on the N Line from Everett.

Metro bus service, Seattle Streetcars, Kitsap Fast Ferries, and additional Water Taxi service will also bring more riders to downtown Seattle.

Parade, street closures will affect transit service

The City of Seattle plans to close several downtown streets early Wednesday before the parade begins on Fourth Avenue. King County Metro plans to reroute bus service starting around 5 a.m. and until the streets reopen after the parade. Many buses that usually travel through downtown will pick up and drop off riders at hubs north and south of downtown. East-west buses that usually cross Fourth Avenue also will be rerouted, meaning riders should plan to potentially walk or roll a few blocks to reach their destinations. Riders are encouraged to review these changes on Metro’s service advisories page.

Your best resource on how to use transit to get downtown will be from the transit system you use. Go to the website of your favorite mode of transport to get more information on transit to the parade.

Sound Transit

Link 1 Line trains will run every six minutes from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. Four morning Sounder trains will be added to existing service, and increased Sound Transit Express buses will serve Eastside park-and-rides into downtown Seattle.

While parking is available at all Sounder stations, it will fill up early, as will parking at Link stations.

Alternative ways to access rail transit can be found at soundtransit.org/seahawksparade-alternatives.

King County Metro

Bus service: Metro’s online Trip Planner will help you pick a bus route directly to downtown Seattle or to your closest Sound Transit 1 Line station. Due to street closures and massive crowds on parade day, there will be major changes to bus service to Seattle and throughout downtown starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11. Many downtown buses will be rerouted, and due to crowds, your route might not travel where it usually does, so please allow more travel time and check adjustments for your route on Metro’s Service Advisories web page closer to the event.

To keep service moving reliably, these key changes are planned:

Special shuttles: To keep riders moving within the Seattle downtown core, special north-south shuttles will operate, and riders are encouraged to use Link 1 Line trains in the transit tunnel to travel through the downtown core. More details and a map of Metro’s parade day shuttle will be posted online as soon as possible.

To keep riders moving within the Seattle downtown core, special north-south shuttles will operate, and riders are encouraged to use Link 1 Line trains in the transit tunnel to travel through the downtown core. More details and a map of Metro’s parade day shuttle will be posted online as soon as possible. Metro, Sound Transit and Community Transit buses coming from the north plan to drop off riders at the north end of downtown Seattle. A planned hub at Mercer Street and Queen Anne Avenue will allow riders to connect to a Second Avenue circulator shuttle into the central business district. This shuttle will operate on the west side of the parade via Second and Third avenues and travel to and from Cherry Street. A second rider hub is planned at Boren Avenue and Pike Street and will connect riders to a shuttle that will operate on the east side of the parade route and travel on Boren Avenue to South Jackson Street.

Metro, Sound Transit and Pierce Transit buses coming from the Eastside and the south end plan to drop off riders near SODO and Stadium stations, where riders can board the 1 Line, walk or roll to the parade route, or take bus routes traveling farther north. Shuttle buses will be available north of South Jackson Street. A map of shuttle connections will be posted online.

East-west bus routes will be unable to cross the Fourth Avenue parade route and will be rerouted, with details posted on Metro’s Service Advisories web page prior to the event.

Riders can stay informed by subscribing to transit alerts to receive text messages or email updates for the routes they ride. Metro customer service can help riders with trip planning at 206-553-3000 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fare information is available online.

Seattle Streetcar: Due to massive crowds expected around Pioneer Square, the last stop of the First Hill Streetcar will be at Fifth Avenue and South Jackson Street, not at Occidental Avenue.