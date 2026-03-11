First grants awarded under WA’s new $100M police hiring program

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The first two grants from Washington’s new $100 million effort to boost law enforcement hiring have been awarded to local police departments, after months of frustration over the program’s rollout.

The Kent Police Department plans to use over $1.9 million in state funding to hire 20 new entry-level officers, according to the state Criminal Justice Training Commission, which administers the program. It also wants to spend the money on training and new medical monitoring technology at the local jail.

The Black Diamond Police Department in southeast King County will get $375,000 to hire one new officer. That amount would cover salary benefits over multiple years.

Monica Alexander, the commission’s executive director, said the awards “represent an important step in implementing the Legislature’s vision for strengthening public safety across Washington.”

“Local agencies are facing real staffing challenges, and this program helps departments invest in the officers, training and tools they need to serve their communities effectively,” Alexander said in a statement.

The state Legislature created the grant program last year at the behest of Gov. Bob Ferguson with the hope of moving Washington out of last place among states in police staffing per capita. Ferguson, a Democrat, came into office saying he wouldn’t sign a budget that didn’t include $100 million for this purpose.

To appease progressives not thrilled with spending money to hire more cops, lawmakers allowed the money to be used for other public safety efforts. They also added a 0.1% sales tax cities and counties could implement to provide sustainable local funding to keep officers hired after the grant money runs dry. Local governments must pass the new tax or have an existing dedicated public safety sales tax to qualify for grants.

To implement the tax or get a grant, jurisdictions have to meet a number of criteria, including following state model policies, hitting training benchmarks and collecting use of force data.

Local officials say this process added red tape to the much-anticipated program and slowed the release of funding.

It’s been 10 months since Ferguson signed the law. It could take much longer for officers hired with the money to start working if they have to graduate from the police academy.

Black Diamond Police Chief Jamey Kiblinger said the best-case scenario is the officers start work in a year.

Steve Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said he was “pleased” with news of the grants.

“Agencies large and small have spent hundreds of hours on administrative time on this process and eventually actual officers can start to be trained to finally do policing,” Strachan said in a statement. “This is a step to help serve victims in our communities.”

Uptake was somewhat tepid in the early months of the program. So far, nine police departments have applied. Beyond Kent and Black Diamond, they are the departments in Colfax, East Wenatchee, Federal Way, Olympia, Port Angeles, Richland and Ridgefield. The commission expects to make further decisions on grants in the coming months.

Over two dozen cities and seven counties have explored trying to implement the new sales tax allowed under the law. But few have gotten the go-ahead. Kent is one place that has adopted the tax. The city is below the state average in police staffing. Black Diamond has implemented the tax as well.

The Kent Police Department is authorized for 180 officers, but has vacant positions. The grant money is meant to help the department prepare for retirements. And in Black Diamond, the added officer will help the police department respond to rapid population growth in the city, officials said.

In a statement, Kiblinger said the city was “grateful” for the funding.

“These funds will help us continue planning responsibly for growth in a way that supports our residents, strengthens the community, and ensures Black Diamond remains such a special place,” Kiblinger said.

The current grant period ends at the end of this month. The Criminal Justice Training Commission plans to host several more opportunities for cities and counties to access funding.

Agencies have to spend the money by mid-2028. The funding can provide up to 75% of salary and benefits for officers.

