For Gardeners: Introduction to orchids

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Orchids have a way of stopping people in their tracks. Their blooms can look like birds in flight, dancing ballerinas, or even tiny faces peering out from the petals. With more than 28,000 known species across every continent except Antarctica, orchids form one of the largest and most diverse plant families on Earth.

New species are being discovered every year. There are believed to be more than 30 orchids native to Washington. In temperate areas, orchids are primarily terrestrial. In tropical areas, orchids are found that are also epiphytic (growing on trees). Their adaptability, intricate structures, and often unique characteristics make them popular among botanists and hobbyists alike.

Care and feeding

Orchids have a reputation for being difficult and temperamental. While this is sometimes the case, it is often far from the truth. They can be quite rewarding once you understand and provide their basic requirements.

By recreating the conditions they experience in the wild — bright filtered light, appropriate moisture and good airflow — orchids reward you with blooms that feel almost otherworldly. Whether you are nurturing your first Phalaenopsis (the so-called “moth orchid”) or expanding a growing collection, here are some pointers to help you keep your orchids thriving:

Orchids prefer bright, indirect light and do best near an east- or west-facing window. Most thrive in a medium that drains well and allows air to reach the roots. Humidity between 50% and 70% is ideal; placing orchids on a humidity tray or using a room humidifier can help maintain proper humidity levels in an otherwise dry home.

Watering needs vary by species, but a general rule is to water thoroughly when the potting medium feels dry to the touch, avoiding waterlogged conditions that can cause root rot. Here in the Northwest, we are fortunate to have very good tap water, low in dissolved minerals.

Fertilizing orchids every two to four weeks or so during the growing season with a balanced, diluted orchid fertilizer supports healthy growth and flowering. Repotting every one to two years is also important to refresh the growing medium and prevent root crowding.

You can use various potting mixes. These typically consist of some mixture of fir bark, perlite, coarse charcoal, sphagnum moss and/or coconut husk. The goal is to have a medium that retains some moisture but also provides aeration in the root zone.

With attentive care and the right conditions, your patience will be rewarded with long-lasting, spectacular blooms that will brighten any space.

What can go wrong?

Even with the best care, orchids can sometimes develop issues. Here are some common problems and how to address them:

Yellow Leaves: Occasional yellowing of older leaves is normal, but widespread yellowing can indicate overwatering, insufficient light or fertilizer burn. Allow the potting medium to dry out between waterings, check that the plant is receiving adequate indirect light and avoid over-fertilizing.

Buds Falling Off (Bud Blast): This can be triggered by sudden changes in temperature, low humidity or drafts. Keep the orchid in a stable environment away from heating/cooling vents and try to maintain consistent humidity levels.

Wrinkled or Shriveled Leaves: This usually signals underwatering or root problems from overwatering. Check the roots — healthy roots are firm and white or green. If roots are brown and mushy, remove them with sterile scissors and repot the orchid in fresh medium.

Lack of Blooms: If your orchid is not reblooming, it may not be getting enough light or may need a temperature drop at night to trigger flowering. Try moving it to a brighter location or placing it in a cooler area at night for a few weeks.

Pests: Watch for signs of pests such as mealybugs, scale or spider mites. Wipe leaves with a damp cloth and treat infestations promptly with insecticidal soap or horticultural oil.

For more information

In the first half of the 20th century, orchids were considered rare and were popular in the cut flower trade with Cattleya, Cymbidium, and Laelia species used in corsages. Today, with modern propagation and growing techniques, most orchids are affordable and readily available to the hobbyist.

Despite their allure, many wild orchids face threats from habitat loss, over-collection and climate change. Conservation efforts focus on habitat protection, sustainable cultivation and education to ensure these botanical treasures endure for future generations.

Orchids are more than just beautiful flowers; they are symbols of nature’s ingenuity and resilience. Whether admired in the wild or as part of a home collection, orchids continue to inspire awe, curiosity and a deep appreciation for the wonders of the plant world.

Interested in learning more about these fascinating plants? There will be national and international vendors specializing in orchids at the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, Feb. 18-22 in Seattle as well as at the third annual Indoor Plant Festival April 18-19 at the Lynnwood Event Center.

Additionally, the Northwest Orchid Society holds meetings that are free and open to the public on the second Monday of each month, 7-9 p.m. at the Center for Urban Horticulture on the University of Washington campus. A final excellent source of information on orchids is the American Orchid Society, www.aos.org.

Tom Bell-Games is a retired civil engineer currently living in Edmonds, Washington. Originally from the Midwest, he has been growing orchids for 50 years and specializes in cool growing orchids native to cloud forests of South America. He is also a member of the Northwest Orchid Society, is a Snohomish County Master Gardener and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in fine arts.

For Gardeners is a monthly column by and for local gardeners.