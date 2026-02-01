For Gardeners: Winter gardens

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

When winter settles over the Salish Sea, most people imagine gray skies and dormant landscapes. But those who venture into the outdoors discover something unexpected — a world alive with subtle color, fragrance and structure. Mosses glow bright green after rain, witch hazels burst into golden fireworks in mid-winter, red twig dogwoods bring color to the landscape and snowdrops nod in the chilly breeze.

Winter gardens are about structure, scent and stillness. Without summer’s flowers, you may notice textures: the ribbed leaves of hellebores, the twisting limbs of Japanese maples and the shimmer of moss on stone.

Fragrant shrubs like sarcococca (sweet box), some viburnum, witch hazel and daphne perfume the cool air. Seed heads, which provide food for birds, and bare branches can be elegant and sculptural. Evergreen textures — from fine cedar needles to the bold fronds of sword ferns — stand out sharply against the soft grays of sky and soil.

Water features, winding paths, stones, sculptural art and architectural elements become more visible and dominate in the winter landscape. Exploring a garden or forest in winter can be an antidote to cabin fever and a reminder of the life waiting just beneath the surface.

From Seattle to Bellingham, public gardens can offer peaceful, uncrowded walks and a reminder that beauty thrives even in the quiet season. Here are a few special places to consider that are an easy day trip away:

Witt Winter Garden – Washington Park Arboretum



This dedicated winter garden is located in the Washington Park Arboretum in Seattle and is a place to find unexpected beauty on a cold or drizzly day. It features a central lawn surrounded by Western red cedars, Douglas firs, witch hazels, Mahonia, forsythia, late winter- blooming Manzanitas, Camellia, and a variety of other small trees, shrubs and perennials that give structure and interest during the darker months.

The abundance of winter flowers, seeds and fruit are inviting to wildlife and winter birds, which can make this garden feel alive.

The garden was named after Joseph A. Witt, a former curator of the Arboretum, who considered the garden a special place. The Arboretum is open daily from dawn to dusk. Entry is free.

Earth Sanctuary

When winter descends on the Earth Sanctuary, the landscape transforms into a serene environment of quiet beauty. The crisp air brings a gentle hush, and life slows to a contemplative rhythm. Here, among the ancient trees, fen ponds and open meadows, winter invites reflection — a reminder that stillness, too, should be part of our heartbeat.



Located on south Whidbey Island, Earth Sanctuary is more than a nature preserve. The 72-acre sanctuary is a living spiritual landscape, designed to nurture both ecological balance and inner peace.

Created by ecologist Chuck Pettit, Earth Sanctuary combines restored wetlands, artful stone circles (inspired by ancient geometry), dolmens and meditation sites that honor the sacred relationship between human beings and the Earth.

Visitors may light candles at the prayer wheels, offer gratitude at sacred sites or walk the labyrinths or Native American Medicine Wheel. Winter visitors often come to walk alone, drawn by the still energy that pervades this place. The occasional call of ravens, the flash of a winter wren or Blue Heron punctuate the silence. The moss-covered stones glisten with moisture, and the sacred groves are wrapped in mist. Earth Sanctuary is open daily during daylight hours. There is a $7 entry fee.

Price Sculpture Forest

Tucked into the lush, forest-lined landscape of Whidbey Island, this outdoor sculpture garden offers a striking harmony between art and nature. Wander along wooded paths or through meadow clearings and you will encounter artfully placed works made of stone, steel, glass or wood that seem to grow naturally from the terrain.

With more than 16 acres of woodland, each turn reveals a new sculpture tucked among centuries-old trees and rhododendrons. Whether you are casually strolling, bird watching or pausing to reflect, the sculpture garden offers an immersive blend of creative expression and serenity that is as much about the surrounding natural beauty as the artworks themselves.

The Price Sculpture Forest is located near Coupeville, Washington and is open during daylight hours. Entry is free.

Kubota Garden

Kubota Garden in winter transforms into a tranquil sanctuary where the beauty of simplicity reigns supreme. Located in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood, this historic Japanese-American garden, originally designed by Fujitaro Kubota in the early 20th century, takes on a quiet, contemplative atmosphere as the air cools and the vibrant colors of autumn give way to muted tones.

The sculpted evergreens, moss-covered stones and graceful maples stand in stark contrast to the soft grays and silvers of the season, creating a serene balance between life and dormancy. When frost dusts the stepping-stones or a rare snowfall blankets the bridges and ponds, the garden feels almost otherworldly, its textures and shapes accentuated by the crisp winter light.

Without the crowds of warmer months, visitors can experience Kubota Garden as it was intended: a living composition of harmony and reflection, where every path, stone and plant speaks softly of patience, resilience and the quiet beauty of the natural world at rest.

Bellevue Botanical Garden

In winter, the Bellevue Botanical Garden transforms into a serene and enchanting landscape, where the crisp air and gentle hush of the season bring out the garden’s quiet beauty.

Stroll through distinct gardens (Rhododendron Glen, Hardy Fern Foundation’s collection, the Yao garden), wander the paths surrounding wetlands and walk across the suspension bridge for enchanting views of winter blooming plants that add color and texture amid the bare branches.

Frosted leaves and mosses create a delicate, shimmering effect across the trails. The stillness of the season invites peaceful walks through the native woodlands and be inspired by the crevice garden. Enjoy an espresso or pasty at the Copper Kettle coffee bar and explore the interesting gift shop near the main entrance.

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Shoreline’s Kruckeberg Garden feels hushed and reflective on a cold winter day until children fill the landscape with their energy, excitement and laughter. Wrapped in colorful hats, scarves and gloves, children can turn frosted paths into a playground of imagination.

The recently installed ADA boardwalk has become a popular garden enhancement providing accessibility to all who visit the garden. The boardwalk also offers close-up views into the tree canopy and the surrounding native and rare plants.

Children can explore bug hotels and fairy houses tucked throughout the 4-acre property, climb on the Wood Wave, run along the twisting paths and look for one or more of the 40 species of birds that make the garden home. Try to spot one of the resident owls while you are there. Kruckeberg Garden’s winter hours are Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Leashed, friendly dogs are welcome.

Children can focus on nature exploration, creative play and sensory fun in all of these gardens and forests. Consider doing a scavenger hunt where they look for specific items like pinecones, berries, leaf shapes, bird and squirrel nests and animal tracks. They can be encouraged to walk quietly and identify the sounds of nature, like wind in the trees, running water and bird songs. More active fun may include hide-and-seek, climbing on approved structures or smashing a frozen puddle.

Be Prepared

When planning your visit, be sure to dress for the season. Waterproof boots, layers and a warm hat make all the difference. Check hours, as many gardens shorten hours in winter or close some facilities, though most remain open year-round. Bring binoculars or a camera. Winter is prime time for bird activity — from chickadees and nuthatches in the gardens to herons and waterfowl nearby.

Many gardens are non-profit and rely on donations or small entry fees. Many offer special classes and programs. Winter visits help sustain these gardens through the quiet months.

Planting Edmonds is a monthly column by and for local gardeners.

Author Joan Ward worked as an air traffic controller for seven years, then returned to graduate school at UW, earning a Master of Social Work degree. For the past 40 years she has worked with children at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle Children’s Hospital and King County Superior Court, focusing on children with complex trauma histories and those with special mental health, neurodevelopmental and health care needs. Through those experiences she saw that tIme spent in nature helped children cope with adversity and trauma while promoting resilience, recovery and mood regulation. Her sessions with children often took place in parks and gardens.There’s something in kids that makes them want to touch, smell, taste, listen to sounds, run around and explore. Now a Master Gardener and nature enthusiast, Joan enjoys volunteering with organizations such as Floretum Garden Club and Edmonds in Bloom, which sponsor school garden programs throughout the community.