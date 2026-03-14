From the Founder’s Desk: We’re trying something new at 10 AM March 20

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On Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m., My Neighborhood News Group will try something new. We will host a live-streamed conversation with our Spanish language media partners, Se Habla Media, on Facebook.

The topic: How Spanish-language media covers news, and how and why it is different from English-language media.

Se Hable Media, a Lynnwood-based Spanish-language news organization, appears on all our platforms daily in Spanish with English subtitles. We are proud to have Se Habla Media as a partner. We believe reliable, independent, fact-based journalism in our communities is valuable in any language.

If you are curious about them or want to see something new from My Neighborhood News Group, please join us at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20 on our My Edmonds News Facebook page. It will also be streamed simultaneously on the Se Habla Media Facebook page. We will take questions that are posted to the Facebook comments section.

The Facebook recording of the interview will be shared on My Edmonds News, My MLT News and My Lynnwood News.

We encourage you to watch one of the Se Habla News broadcasts with subtitles prior to the live-stream to get you thinking about questions you might have. The newscasts run about 15 minutes. You can find the link to their broadcasts here.

We are proud to provide trusted news to our community.

Teresa Wippel, Founder, President and CEO

My Neighborhood News Group





