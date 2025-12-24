Frontier Airlines to end all services at Paine Field in January

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Frontier Airlines’ last day of service at Everett’s Paine Field will be Jan. 5, just seven months after the company began service at Paine last June. The last scheduled flight is to Denver, Colorado.

Frontier’s departure leaves Alaska Airlines as the only carrier at Paine Field.

Frontier stated in its financial statement that it had a net loss of $190 million through Sept. 30, 2025. For the third quarter alone, the airline posted a $77 million loss as revenue declined and operating costs increased amid aggressive airfare competition. Frontier ended September with $691 million in liquidity.

“Our third-quarter results were in line with expectations as we navigated a competitive pricing environment,” Frontier Chief Executive Officer Barry Biffle said in a press release. “We expect ongoing competitive capacity reductions to continue through 2026, supporting a more balanced supply environment and improved revenue performance.”

Frontier began flying from Paine Field in June with service to Denver, Phoenix and Las Vegas, but passenger demand fell short of expectations, the airline said. By December, flights to Phoenix and Las Vegas had been reduced to once a week.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines will restore its Paine Field service to Portland, Oregon, in the future but did not specify when, according to Propeller Airports Chief Executive Officer Brett Smith. “While Frontier has made strategic changes in recent weeks, including its exit from Paine Field, demand remains strong and travelers will continue to have access to the same destinations through Alaska,” he said.