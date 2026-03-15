Funk and rock concert by The Guise in Lynnwood April 4

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Enjoy a night of live music with funkin’ and rockin’ music by The Guise, in partnership with the City of Lynnwood.
- Date: Saturday, April 4
- Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
- Location: Cedar Valley Grange #306, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood
The concert is free and open to all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations to support the Lynnwood Food Bank.
The Guise is a local funk, soul and rock band who perform live shows across the Puget Sound region. Visit their Facebook page to learn more and hear their music.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
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