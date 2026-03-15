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Funk and rock concert by The Guise in Lynnwood April 4

By
Ashley Nash

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Local funk, soul and rock band ‘The Guise’ will play a live show in Lynnwood April 4. (The Guise via Facebook)

Enjoy a night of live music with funkin’ and rockin’ music by The Guise, in partnership with the City of Lynnwood.

  • Date: Saturday, April 4
  • Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Location: Cedar Valley Grange #306, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

The concert is free and open to all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations to support the Lynnwood Food Bank.

The Guise is a local funk, soul and rock band who perform live shows across the Puget Sound region. Visit their Facebook page to learn more and hear their music.

Event website.

(City of Lynnwood)

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.

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