Funk and rock concert by The Guise in Lynnwood April 4

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Enjoy a night of live music with funkin’ and rockin’ music by The Guise, in partnership with the City of Lynnwood.

Date: Saturday, April 4

Saturday, April 4 Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

7-8:30 p.m. Location: Cedar Valley Grange #306, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

The concert is free and open to all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations to support the Lynnwood Food Bank.

The Guise is a local funk, soul and rock band who perform live shows across the Puget Sound region. Visit their Facebook page to learn more and hear their music.

Event website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.