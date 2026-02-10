GeekFest West moves to Lynnwood Event Center

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Courtyard Media Foundation, representing Everything Geek, announced that GeekFest West Game Expo will relocate to the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St SW, where the three-day event will be held July 17-19, 2026.

This move marks the next chapter for GeekFest West, creating space for bigger programming, better flow, late-night experiences, according to its press release. The venue will have expanded exhibition areas and a more immersive event for fans, creators and partners across both indoor and outdoor spaces.

GeekFest West 2026 highlights include:

Three themed days: Bring or Find a Date Day, Cosmic Cosplay and Family Day

Live entertainment, gaming tournaments, wrestling, panels and workshops

Large-scale cosplay showcases and competitions

Family-friendly programming and interactive activities

Vendor hall featuring artists, collectibles, comics and fan merchandise

Community meetups and after-hours events

The largest geek culture event in Snohomish County

Ticket information:

General admission: Friday: $35 Saturday: $45 Sunday: $35

Three-day / VIP weekend pass: $97 (includes exclusive merchandise and line-jump access)

Kids ages 16 and under: Discounted pricing at $20 and under; Family Day Sunday tickets are $5

Cosplay contest entry: Free with admission

Tickets can be purchased at the GeekFest website.