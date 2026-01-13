Get paid to work outside at a Washington state park this summer

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Swap out the cube farm for the forest, beach or desert this summer. Washington State Parks has opened its recruitment for seasonal park aides.

The park aide job is suited to people who love the outdoors, enjoy work where no two days are the same and are interested in learning new skills or building on existing trades, state parks says. You’ll be working independently and as a valued member of a great team.

Many park aides have returned to find long careers with State Parks. The agency has several employees who started as park aides and have become rangers, customer service managers, operations and HR managers, environmental planners and regional managers. Some park aides go on to work for different land managers or in the outdoor industry.

Others use the flexibility of seasonal work to take time off in the fall and reapply for winter park aide positions in different parts of Washington or in other states.

Park aides may work in one large park or cover an area with several parks.

Application process

Applications are open now through August. Park aides earn $18.33 to $23.67 per hour. For senior park aides, who lead a team of park aides, the salary is $21.06 to $25.45 per hour, depending on qualifications and experience. More information and online applications can be accessed at Park Aide Jobs.