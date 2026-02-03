Girls on the Run Snohomish County opens registration for spring 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Girls on the Run Snohomish County is launching its Spring 2026 season, opening registration for participants in grades 3 through 8 across Snohomish County. The eight-week program will run from April 13 through June 9 and combines physical activity with lessons focused on building confidence, healthy relationships and life skills.

Girls on the Run uses movement-based activities and mentorship to help girls and gender-expansive youth develop self-esteem while preparing for a celebratory 5K on June 7 at Mill Creek Town Center.

Teams are offered at schools in eight districts, including Edmonds, Everett, Mukilteo, Marysville, Snohomish, Northshore, Lakewood and Stanwood-Camano. The program fee is $250 with financial aid available.

“Since 2015, we have been on a mission to help girls in our community activate their limitless potential and boldly pursue their dreams,” said Girls on the Run Executive Megan Wolfe. “Through movement-based activities, group discussions on relevant topics and coach mentorship, participants gain the confidence to stand up for themselves and others. And with girls’ confidence declining at age 9, they need a program that empowers them to embrace who they are, teaches life skills and sparks joy.”

Online registration opens Feb. 6 at Girls on the Run. The organization is also seeking volunteer coaches age 18 and older, as well as junior coaches ages 16 to 18.