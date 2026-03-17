Hazel Miller Foundation awards more than $220K in February to 22 organizations

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The Hazel Miller Foundation awarded $224,345 to 22 nonprofit organizations during its February 2026 grant cycle, which focused on Culture & the Arts and Civic & Community Services under the Foundation’s new grant structure. The grants support music education, cultural events, community celebrations, leadership development and civic programs that strengthen connections and enrich daily life for residents throughout Edmonds and South Snohomish County.

This cycle includes support for organizations including Afghan Advantage, Girls on the Run Snohomish County, Page Ahead Children’s Literacy Program, Leadership Snohomish County and the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Colony program, among others. Their work helps students gain confidence, puts books in the hands of young readers, develops community leaders and creates opportunities for local musicians and artists to share their talents.

“From literacy programs that help Afghan mothers engage with their children’s education to music initiatives that bring neighbors together in parks and on porches, these grants reflect the many ways communities grow stronger,” said Board Chair Maria Montalvo. “We’re proud to support organizations creating opportunities for residents to learn, connect and thrive.”

Awardees

Afghan Advantage’s Pods Literacy: Literate Mothers Empower Family & Community program provides English literacy instruction for Afghan mothers in South Snohomish County who were previously denied access to formal education. A $7,345 grant will fund scholarships for neighborhood-based learning pods where participants build language skills and confidence to engage with schools, health care providers and everyday services. This is the Foundation’s first grant to Afghan Advantage.

Adults with developmental disabilities find community, creativity and independence through the programs offered at All Aboard of America. The organization’s Spring Program brings participants together with local musicians and artists for a collaborative performance that gives each person a role onstage or behind the scenes. $1,800 will help sustain the program, which includes participants from communities across the Foundation’s service area.

The Dawson Place Child Advocacy Center received $10,000 for general operations to support its coordinated response to child abuse cases in Snohomish County. The center brings together medical, mental health, law enforcement and advocacy services in one location, serving more than 1,000 children each year, including families from Edmonds and South Snohomish County. The Foundation has supported Dawson Place since 2016.

Healthy relationship education is at the center of Healthy Relationships for Youth, a program from Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County that brings prevention education to students and families. A $5,000 grant will support printed materials and resources used in Edmonds and Lynnwood classrooms and community settings.

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation supports several of the city’s best-known community events, including the Fourth of July Celebration, Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night and the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. $30,000 will help cover event infrastructure and safety costs, allowing these long-standing traditions to remain free and open to the public.

PrideFest 2026 and a series of Pride Month events will bring performances, art and family gatherings to Edmonds. Edmonds Pride organizes the celebrations each June to create welcoming spaces for LGBTQIA+ residents, families and local businesses. An $8,500 foundation grant will support performers and event infrastructure.

Peer-support groups help parents connect, share experiences and navigate the challenges of raising children. Through its Reducing Parental Isolation; Promoting Well-being program, the Program for Early Parent Support (PEPS) brings these groups to families in South Snohomish County. The Foundation provided $5,000 to support this work, building on grants made in 2024 and 2025.

Recovery Career Services will launch South Snohomish County Recovery & Reentry Community Circles, a small cohort program supporting residents navigating recovery and reentry after justice involvement. Participants meet weekly for facilitated community circles, employment coaching and digital skills training designed to reduce isolation and build pathways to work. An $18,000 grant will support two cohorts serving approximately 12–16 residents, with priority placement for Edmonds Community Court participants.

Cascadia Art Museum will present its 2026 Exhibition Season, continuing its focus on historic Pacific Northwest artists and regional art history. The exhibitions bring thousands of visitors to Edmonds each year and include public tours and educational programming for students and families. A $10,000 foundation grant will support exhibition preparation, art handling and related costs.

Free summer music returns to Edmonds City Park through the Edmonds Arts Commission’s Sunday Concerts in the Parks. The series brings regional performers and a wide range of musical traditions to weekly outdoor concerts attended by hundreds of residents each summer. A $2,000 grant will help cover performer fees and promotion for the 2026 season.

Edmonds Center for the Arts received $25,000 for its Education & Community Engagement Programs, which provide performances, school partnerships and creative programs for students, families and older adults across South Snohomish County. The programs reach more than 10,000 participants each year and focus on reducing financial, language and accessibility barriers to participation in the arts. The Foundation has supported Edmonds Center for the Arts since 2010.

Art journaling workshops provide space for reflection, creativity and connection for youth, families and adults facing grief, trauma or isolation. Heart Art Healing’s Year-Round Art Journaling Wellness Workshops offer free sessions across Snohomish County in partnership with community organizations and public spaces. The Foundation awarded $5,000 to support materials, instruction and outreach for these workshops.

PorchFest Edmonds brings neighbors together each summer as porches, yards and storefronts transform into free neighborhood stages for dozens of local musicians. Organized entirely by volunteers, the festival highlights regional talent while creating an open, family-friendly event that draws thousands of residents and visitors into downtown Edmonds. A $5,000 grant will support the 2026 PorchFest Edmonds festival, helping sustain this community-driven celebration of music, creativity and connection.

Music education and community performance are at the heart of Steel Magic Northwest’s mission. Through youth steel bands, an adult community ensemble and school partnerships, the organization provides accessible music programs for participants throughout South Snohomish County. It offers more than 20 free performances each year. The Foundation awarded $3,000 to support Steel Magic Northwest’s 2026 season, helping sustain rehearsals, outreach and opportunities for young musicians and community members to learn and perform together.

Blending chamber music with storytelling, visual art and community participation, the Sustain Music Project creates welcoming performances designed to make classical music more accessible. The volunteer-led organization presents concerts in both traditional venues and community settings, including parks, shelters and neighborhood gathering spaces. A $4,000 grant from the Foundation will support the Sharing Music in Edmonds series, bringing five performances — including free outdoor events — to audiences in South Snohomish County.

A $26,700 grant will help the Foundation for Edmonds School District (FESD) ensure that students from low-income families can take Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) exams without financial barriers. Without state subsidies for testing fees, more than 200 students in the Edmonds School District would be unable to participate in these college-level courses. The funding will cover exam costs for students eligible for free and reduced-price lunch, helping them maintain access to dual-credit opportunities that support college readiness and future educational success.

Access to higher education remains a challenge for many students balancing work, family responsibilities and financial strain. The Edmonds College Foundation removes those barriers through scholarships and emergency support that help students stay enrolled and complete their degrees. The Foundation awarded $25,000 to support scholarships for Edmonds College students during the 2026–2027 academic year.

A $5,000 grant will support the Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Boosters’ Jazz Colony 2026, a long-standing summer program that provides local students with intensive jazz training, performance opportunities and mentorship from professional musicians. For more than 16 years, Jazz Colony has offered affordable summer clinics and ensemble experiences that help young musicians strengthen improvisation skills, confidence and collaboration. The program has become a cornerstone of Edmonds’ local music culture, connecting students, alums and community audiences through performances and the Sea Notes summer music series.

Girls on the Run Snohomish County provides after-school programs that combine physical activity with lessons in confidence, empathy and emotional well-being for girls and gender-expansive youth. In the Edmonds School District, the program serves hundreds of students each year through volunteer-led teams that build social-emotional skills and healthy habits, culminating in a celebratory community 5K. The Foundation awarded $15,000 to support the Spring 2026 season and to help ensure that financial aid remains available so all students can participate.

A $5,000 grant will support Page Ahead Children’s Literacy Program’s Book Up Summer – Edmonds initiative, helping provide new books to elementary students during the summer months when reading gaps often widen. Working with Cedar Valley Community School and College Place Elementary, the program gives K–2 students books of their own to build home libraries and encourage regular reading. By expanding access to books for children in low-income households, the program supports literacy development and long-term academic success for Edmonds students.

Leadership Snohomish County brings together emerging and established leaders to strengthen community understanding, collaboration and civic engagement across the region. Its annual STEP UP Conference is one of the largest equity-focused gatherings in the Pacific Northwest, offering workshops and discussions that explore issues of inclusion, opportunity and community leadership. The Foundation awarded $5,000 to support the 2026 conference, helping expand scholarships and ensure broader community participation.

The Foundation awarded $3,000 to support need-based scholarships for South Snohomish County families participating in the Seattle Children’s Chorus. The organization provides high-quality choral training and performance opportunities for young singers while fostering confidence, teamwork and community connection. By helping cover tuition for local students, the funding ensures that financial barriers do not prevent children from participating in music education.