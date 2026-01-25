Healthy Eating: Flavorful carrot apple muffins pack a nutritional punch

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

As I look out the window on a January morning and see a spectacular blue sky, I am pleasantly surprised by our good weather fortune. It’s been magnificent this past week and walking in the sunshine brings me pure joy. My Vitamin D supply is being bolstered on a daily basis. Here is a bite of “sunshine” in a grain-free, naturally sweetened muffin. The combo of carrots, apples and orange juice makes these perfect for breakfast, your kid’s lunch box or an afternoon snack.

Carrots are rich in cancer-fighting beta-carotene, while apples – which are packed with vitamin C and fiber – can help reduce your risk of cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Carrots and apples are a nutritional powerhouse, offering benefits for vision, heart health, digestion, skin and immunity due to vitamins (A, C, K), fiber (pectin) and antioxidants (beta-carotene), which fight free radicals, support collagen, regulate blood pressure and promote a healthy gut. Carrots also provide vision-boosting Vitamin A and apples add Vitamin C and hydration for radiant skin and stable energy.

These muffins freeze well too so you can make a batch of 12 and have a bite of sunshine whenever you want!

Carrot Apple Muffins

These tender muffins are filled with grated carrots, apples, coconut and raisins, and fragrant with cinnamon and ginger. The secret ingredient is orange juice, which brightens everything without overwhelming the flavors.

Makes: 12 muffins

Dry ingredients

1 1/4 cups (138g) almond flour

1/4cup (25g) coconut flour

1/4 cup (25g) shredded unsweetened coconut

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

Wet ingredients

3 large eggs

1 packed cup (100g) grated carrots (from about 2 medium carrots)

1/2 packed cup (100g) grated apple (from about ½ large apple, include the juices)

1/4 cup (80g) maple syrup

1/4cup (50g) melted coconut oil (or you can use a neutral vegetable oil)

1/2 teaspoon orange zest (optional)

1/4 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

1/2 cup (70g) raisins or dried cranberries

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350˚F (175˚C). Line 12 muffin pan cups with paper liners.

Whisk the wet ingredients

In a large bowl, whisk together the almond flour, coconut flour, shredded unsweetened coconut, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and salt.

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs until smooth. Stir in the grated carrots, grated apple, maple syrup, coconut oil, orange zest, orange juice and vanilla.

Pour the wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and stir to combine. Fold in the raisins. Do not overmix.

Divide the batter among the lined muffin cups (an ice cream scoop works great for this). Bake until the muffins are golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 20–25 minutes. Cool the muffins in the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a cooling rack so that they cool completely (the flavor and texture will improve as they cool).

Storage: Store the muffins in an airtight container for up to two days or freeze them for up to three months.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.