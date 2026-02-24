Helen Jolly: Devoted to Catholic causes, she lived her life with purpose and generosity

Helen Jolly

Helen Jolly, 87, of Edmonds, passed away February 6, 2026. Born in Spokane, she was the oldest of Neil and Marie (Sweeney) McGreevy’s nine children — a role she cherished all her life. She graduated from Spokane’s Academy of the Holy Names and Seattle University.

Helen married D. “John” Jolly, and during their 32 years together they raised their family, traveled widely, and devoted themselves to Catholic causes, especially Holy Rosary Parish, Bishop Blanchet High School, Catholic Community Services, and Seattle University. In 1996, the university honored them with the Distinguished Alumni Award for their years of service — particularly their role in bringing the St. Ignatius Chapel into reality as a spiritual home for the campus community.

After John’s death, Helen continued to live with purpose and generosity. She was loved for her steadfast support of her many friends and family, be it meals during difficult times or handmade quilts to mark life’s important moments. She advocated for foster youth, led the St. Martin de Porres Shelters Golf Tournament for many years, and taught quilting to men through prison ministry. She received the Seattle Archdiocese Hunthausen Humanitarian Award in 1998. Second only to her marriage to Dick Horgan at the tender age of 75, Helen found deep joy in building a second ohana in Waimea, Kauai — wild roosters not included.

Helen was preceded in death by her first husband, John, and her daughter-in-law, Chantel. She is survived by her husband, Dick, and his loving family; her eight siblings — Midge Kuster, Connie Emry, Marcia Lewis, Melly Kinnard, Mike McGreevy, Dan McGreevy, Jeannie McGreevy, and Rick McGreevy; her children — Herb Spiering, Teresa (David) Holt, William (Tiffany) Jolly, and Monica (Martin) Duke; and her grandchildren — Kyrah, Nathan, Maisie, Charlie, Finley, and Darby — who fondly remember their Nana as always ready for a beach trip, sewing lesson, or backyard whiffle ball game, even into her 70s and 80s. She had a gift for making each person feel like the most important one in the room — and, to her, they were.

Helen’s life will be celebrated with a Rosary Thursday, March 12 at 7 pm, and a Funeral Mass March 13 at 11 am, both at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to her beloved St. Theresa School – Scholarships in Kekaha, Kauai, P.O. Box 277, Kekaha, HI 96752. Donate online here.