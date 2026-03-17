Heritage Park spring cleaning event April 7

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Volunteers are invited to beautify Lynnwood’s historic landmarks at the City’s annual spring cleaning event at Heritage Park.
- Date: Tuesday, April
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Location: Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood
Volunteer opportunities include landscaping tasks like pulling weeds, laying and hauling bark, and trash pickup. There are also indoor cleaning opportunities inside the parks historic buildings and structures including the Interurban Trolley Car No. 55, the museum cottage/water tower and the Wickers Building.
The event is open to all ages, and all tools and supplies are provided.
Visit the City’s website to register and learn more information.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.