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Heritage Park spring cleaning event April 7

By
Ashley Nash

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Volunteers in front of Interurban trolley car No. 55 at Lynnwood’s annual spring cleanup April 2, 2025. (Photo by Ashley Nash)

Volunteers are invited to beautify Lynnwood’s historic landmarks at the City’s annual spring cleaning event at Heritage Park.

  • Date: Tuesday, April
  • Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Location: Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood

Volunteer opportunities include landscaping tasks like pulling weeds, laying and hauling bark, and trash pickup. There are also indoor cleaning opportunities inside the parks historic buildings and structures including the Interurban Trolley Car No. 55, the museum cottage/water tower and the Wickers Building.

The event is open to all ages, and all tools and supplies are provided.

Visit the City’s website to register and learn more information.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com

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