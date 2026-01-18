Heroes Café founder Gary Walderman honored by Northwest Red Cross

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Gary Walderman, executive director of Lynnwood-based Heroes Café, was honored with the 2025 Clare Waite Award at the recent Northwest Washington Heroes Luncheon event sponsored by the Northwest Washington chapter of the American Red Cross.

The award, presented Dec. 11, recognized Walderman’s continued efforts in supporting the local veteran community through the Heroes Café and other activities that address the needs of veterans throughout Snohomish and North King Counties.

It is given annually by the Red Cross to a community member who exemplifies a longstanding commitment to the American Red Cross and its mission. Clare Waite worked for the American Red Cross for over 30 years, and the award is granted every year to honor the her legacy of humanitarian service.

Walderman, who is also a member of Edmonds American Legion Post 66 and Lynnwood VFW Post 1040, started Heroes Café in 2017 to address the need for a community space for veterans to gather. He was also concerned about the high rate of suicide among veterans, which is significantly higher than the rate for non-veteran U.S. adults.

When Walderman is not organizing Heroes’ Café, he’s collecting cold-weather clothing or personal hygiene kits for donations through his connections as a member of area Legion and VFW Posts. Or he’s helping veterans in need, whether it’s someone moving out of transitional housing, or someone recovering from surgery who needs equipment.

Lynnwood Heroes Café is open on the fourth Tuesday of every month, and everyone is welcome. Doors open at 9 a.m., and coffee and pastries are free. A free lunch is served at 11 a.m., hosted by local businesses and Café volunteers.​ It is located at 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

According to a news release announcing Walderman’s award, Heroes’ Café has inspired similar efforts elsewhere in the region, with a Heroes’ Café in Shoreline and in Woodinville. Shoreline meets at meets the second Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Seattle Scottish Rite Center, 1207 N. 152nd St., in Shoreline. Woodinville meets the third Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 127, 21920 State Route 9 S.E., in Woodinville.