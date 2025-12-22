High school sports roundup: Dec. 20, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Bishop Blanchet 60-42

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:

D.J. Karl 21

Cruz Escandon 11

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-0; Bishop Blanchet 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday Dec. 22; 7:15 p.m.

Kentwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 67-48

No details reported

Records: Kentwood 7-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Curtis; Monday Dec. 29; 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Wrestling

Royal Classic 2025

at Lynnwood High School

Team scores:

1. Shorecrest 180.5

2. Lynnwood 177

3. Kamiak 152

4. Lakewood 144

5. Lincoln (Seattle) 129.5

6. Highline 107.5

7. Granite Falls 91

8. Seattle Academy 88.5

9. Meadowdale 85

10. Garfield 70

11. Bishop Blanchet 55.5

12. South Whidbey 54

13. Nathan Hale 51.5

14. Mountlake Terrace 15

Edmonds School District podium placers:

1st place:

Eduardo Gonzalez, Lynnwood 113 lbs.

Ashton Myers, Lynnwood 132 lbs.

Jared Sum, Lynnwood 157 lbs.

Isaac Popich, Lynnwood 175 lbs.

2nd place:

Hector Castro, Meadowdale 138 lbs.

Landon Stull, Lynnwood 157 lbs.

3rd place:

Melyk Valencia, Meadowdale 120 lbs.

4th place:

Noah Richards, Lynnwood 106 lbs.

Dylan Por, Lynnwood 113 lbs.

Brandon Miller, Lynnwood 144 lbs.

Prince Udeogu, Mountlake Terrace 215 lbs.

Abrahm Sahagun Garcia, Meadowdale 285 lbs.

6th place:

Jakob Burris, Lynnwood 138 lbs.

Gabriel Robbins, Lynnwood 150 lbs.

Ivan Xu, Lynnwood 165 lbs.

Hannibal Bendawi, Lynnwood 190 lbs.

Breno Oliviera, Meadowdale 215 lbs.

HammerHead Invitational – (47 teams)

at Kitsap Sun Pavilon

Top Team Scores

1. South Kitsap 187.5

2. Zillah 187

3. White River 163.5

4. Silas 154

5. Ridgefield 151.5

6. Puyallup 121

7. North Kitsap 110.5

8. Yelm 110

9. North Thurston 107.5

10. Spanaway Lake 101.5

T17. Meadowdale 82

29. Mountlake Terrace 63.5

Edmonds School District podium placers:

2nd place: Christopher Ramirez, Meaowdale 144 lbs.

4th place: Jamier Perry, Meadowdale 215 lbs.

5th place: Jaxson Hulbert, Meadowdale 285 lbs.

6th place: Ryan Pineda, Mountlake Terrace 285 lbs.

Shorewood Invitational

at Shorewood High School

Team Scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 356

2. Marysville Getchell 269

3. Shorewood 206.5

4. Peninsula 194.5

5. Liberty 99.5

Edmonds-Woodway podium placers:

1st place:

Isaiah Meyer, 113 lbs.

Jude Haines, 120 lbs.

Aidan Duong, 126 lbs.

Aziret Bakytov, 132 lbs.

Silas Meyer, 165 lbs.

Alex White, 215 lbs.

Edison Belizaire, 285 lbs.

2nd place:

Hollender Lynch, 138 lbs.

Owen Smith, 144 lbs.

Roland Rapelje, 150 lbs.

Augie Hurtado, 175 lbs.

Carmelo Larocca, 190 lbs.

Samir Mayovsky, 215 lbs.

3rd place:

Nathan Schlack, 190 lbs.

4th place:

Caden Hawke, 144 lbs.

Desmond Martin, 165 lbs.

5th place:

Alex Krumov, 120 lbs.

Alston Lumpkins, 132 lbs.

6th place:

Titus Lee, 157 lbs.

Max Eldridge, 285 lbs.

Next wrestling matches for all Edmonds School District schools:

Lynnwood next match: Snohomish Tournament; Saturday Jan. 3; 1 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: Let It Fly Tournament; Saturday Jan. 3; 1 p.m. at Everett High School

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Ferndale, Lynnwood and Marysville Getchell; Tuesday Jan. 6; 5 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday Jan. 13; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School