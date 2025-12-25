High school sports roundup for Dec. 22, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Everett 55-52

Scoring by quarter Total

Meadowdale 21 -9-10-15 55

Everett 10-13-17-12 52

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Marley Miller 15, Noah Million 14, Nolan Lee 9, Orion Ezeonwuka 6, Hassan Motley 5, Khalil Botley 4, Parker Elliott 2

Everett individual scorers:

Henry Selders 19, Michael Selders 13, Noah Owens 8, Gemini Jones 6, Owen Brunni 3, Julius Pringle 3

Records: Meadowdale 7-1; Everett 5-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Blaine; Saturday, Dec. 27; 3 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodwy defeated Marysville Getchell 68-24

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-0; Marysville Getchell 0-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Renton; Saturday, Dec. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 59-40

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 2-6; Cascade 0-8

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Dec. 29; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Bellingham 66-33

Freshmen Zaniyah Jones scored 20 points and nine rebounds and Sloane Franks added 13 points, six steals and five assists as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 8-1 on the season with a 66-33 win over Bellingham. Senior Finley Wichers added 16 points in the win.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Zaniyah Jones 20, Finley Wichers 16, Sloane Franks 13, Madeline Kost 6, Amelia Faber 3, Alyssa Rincon 3, Audrey Rothmier 3, Darcy Brennan 2

Bellingham individual scorers:

Lucy Holland 13, Merritt Jensen 6, Ashley Ask 3, Elise Holland 3, Mary Lockhart 3, Avery Manning 3, Lucy Borchert 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-1; Bellingham 4-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedar Park Christian (Bothell); Tuesday, Dec. 30; 6:15 p.m.

North Creek defeated Mountlake Terrace 64-63

Iman Kaifa scored 14 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks attempted to overcome an 11-point deficit but came up just short.

Mountlake Terrace top individual scorers:

Iman Kaifa 21, Jaliyah Dyson 13, Jordan Wagner 10

Records: North Creek 6-4; Mountlake Terrace 4-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Squalicum; Monday, Dec. 29; 2 p.m.

Bothell defeated Meadowdale 58-40

Scoring by quarter Total

Meadowdale 16-5-8-11 40

Bothell 15-9-23-11 58

Bothell individual scorers:

Samantha Brooke 18, Charlotte Lipkin 13, Bailey Petrin 8, Kayleah Hawkins 5, Elena Little 5, Lila Stroup 5, Mya Riach 4

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Mia Brockmeyer 18, Lex Zardis 7, Lisa Sonko 6, Kaya Powell 5, Kylie Richards 4

Records: Bothell 7-1; Meadowdale 4-4

Meadowdale next game: at North Creek; Tuesday, Dec. 30; 1 p.m.

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 55-31

No details reported

Records: Mariner 4-3; Lynnwood 1-8

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m.