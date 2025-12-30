High school sports roundup for Dec. 29, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Boys Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 86-80 in overtime

Lynnwood top scorers:

Hosny El-Aarag 28

Mieron Desbele 20

Marysville top scorers:

Michael Smathers Jr. 47

Records: Lynnwood 3-6; Marysville Pilchuck 3-7

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament – Day 1 of 2

at Mountlake Terrace High School

Jackson defeated Juanita 66-39

Scoring by quarter: Total

Juanita 8- 15- 8 -8 39

Jackson 18-10-23-15 66

Jackson individual scoring:

Seamus Williams 19, Mason Engen 13, Joey Gosline 11, Laryd Christensen 6, Mutaz Abukhdar 4, D.J. Garcia 4, Carter Drenkow 3, Logan Rabe 3, Grayson Smoot 2, Cash Cortright 1

Juanita individual scoring:

Mainor Valentin-goings 12, Josiah Lee 10, Connor Cook 8, Kaylen Moore 4, Sammy Nyigow 3, Ayden Kinnard 2

Records: Jackson 4-4; Juanita 0-10

Sumner defeated Squalicum 73-28

Scoring by quarter: Total

Squalicum 8 -8 -9 -3 73

Sumner 24-24-8-17 28

Sumner individual scoring:

Will Norton 21, Jerius Isabell 16, Goose Frederick 11, Cole Allen 7, Andy Hobson 5, Trey Mentink 5, Parker Fiorito 4, Gavin Lee 2, Owen Liedtke 2

Squalicum individual scoring:

Rhys Knowlton 11, Ansen Asbjornsen 5, Hunter Calloway 4, Orion Granberg-Kiddle 4, Lincoln Shimkus 2, Khalil Binta 1, Blake Elston 1

Records: Sumner 6-3; Squalicum 3-4

Lynden Christian defeated Seattle Academy 64-54

Scoring by quarter: Total

Lynden Christian 9-16-22-17 64

Seattle Academy 13-10-13-18 54

Lynden Christian individual scoring:

Dawson Hintz 23, Kaden Veldman 19, Hayden Herwerden 8, Gunnas Dykstra 7, Eli Mayberry 5, Harvest Howell 2

Seattle Academy individual scoring:

Zane Zilliax 11, Jaden Arriaga 10, Malachi Dickey 9, Colin Chiang 6, Blake Kirvin 6, Charlie Constable 4, E.J. Hill 4, Tucker Stamstad 4

Records: Lynden Christian 7-1; Seattle Academy 6-3

Curtis defeated Mountlake Terrace 62-55

Scoring by quarter: Total

Curtis 13-15-18-16 62

Mountlake Terrace 11-10-14-20 55

Curtis individual scoring:

Adam Kaylor 16, Skyler Clement 15, Noah Kaylor 15, Elijah Killian-Howard 8, William Torrone 6, Taylor Smith 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Anthony Fuentes 19, Jordan Wilson 14, Jackson Wallis 10, Tyree Connor 6, Oliver Shaw-Jones 4, Luke Stone 2

Records: Curtis 4-5; Mountlake Terrace 1-7

Girls Basketball

Squalicum defeated Mountlake Terrace 40-25

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mountlake Terrace 2- 7- 7- 9 25

Squalicum 8-17-12-3 40

Squalicum individual scoring:

Lexi Robbins 8, Colee Harper 7, Kailana Perez 6, Jazmin Singh-Sanchez 6, Addison K 4, Avery Kettman 4, Peyton Horst 3, Tiana Thompson 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Iman Kaifa 8, Jordyn Stokes 6, Makenna Davidson 5, Jaliyah Dyson 3, Mia Sledge 2, Jordan Wagner 1

Records: Squalicum 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 4-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday Jan. 2; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School