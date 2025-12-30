High school sports roundup for Dec. 29, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Boys Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 86-80 in overtime
Lynnwood top scorers:
Hosny El-Aarag 28
Mieron Desbele 20
Marysville top scorers:
Michael Smathers Jr. 47
Records: Lynnwood 3-6; Marysville Pilchuck 3-7
Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament – Day 1 of 2
at Mountlake Terrace High School
Jackson defeated Juanita 66-39
Scoring by quarter: Total
Juanita 8- 15- 8 -8 39
Jackson 18-10-23-15 66
Jackson individual scoring:
Seamus Williams 19, Mason Engen 13, Joey Gosline 11, Laryd Christensen 6, Mutaz Abukhdar 4, D.J. Garcia 4, Carter Drenkow 3, Logan Rabe 3, Grayson Smoot 2, Cash Cortright 1
Juanita individual scoring:
Mainor Valentin-goings 12, Josiah Lee 10, Connor Cook 8, Kaylen Moore 4, Sammy Nyigow 3, Ayden Kinnard 2
Records: Jackson 4-4; Juanita 0-10
Sumner defeated Squalicum 73-28
Scoring by quarter: Total
Squalicum 8 -8 -9 -3 73
Sumner 24-24-8-17 28
Sumner individual scoring:
Will Norton 21, Jerius Isabell 16, Goose Frederick 11, Cole Allen 7, Andy Hobson 5, Trey Mentink 5, Parker Fiorito 4, Gavin Lee 2, Owen Liedtke 2
Squalicum individual scoring:
Rhys Knowlton 11, Ansen Asbjornsen 5, Hunter Calloway 4, Orion Granberg-Kiddle 4, Lincoln Shimkus 2, Khalil Binta 1, Blake Elston 1
Records: Sumner 6-3; Squalicum 3-4
Lynden Christian defeated Seattle Academy 64-54
Scoring by quarter: Total
Lynden Christian 9-16-22-17 64
Seattle Academy 13-10-13-18 54
Lynden Christian individual scoring:
Dawson Hintz 23, Kaden Veldman 19, Hayden Herwerden 8, Gunnas Dykstra 7, Eli Mayberry 5, Harvest Howell 2
Seattle Academy individual scoring:
Zane Zilliax 11, Jaden Arriaga 10, Malachi Dickey 9, Colin Chiang 6, Blake Kirvin 6, Charlie Constable 4, E.J. Hill 4, Tucker Stamstad 4
Records: Lynden Christian 7-1; Seattle Academy 6-3
Curtis defeated Mountlake Terrace 62-55
Scoring by quarter: Total
Curtis 13-15-18-16 62
Mountlake Terrace 11-10-14-20 55
Curtis individual scoring:
Adam Kaylor 16, Skyler Clement 15, Noah Kaylor 15, Elijah Killian-Howard 8, William Torrone 6, Taylor Smith 2
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Anthony Fuentes 19, Jordan Wilson 14, Jackson Wallis 10, Tyree Connor 6, Oliver Shaw-Jones 4, Luke Stone 2
Records: Curtis 4-5; Mountlake Terrace 1-7
Girls Basketball
Squalicum defeated Mountlake Terrace 40-25
Scoring by quarter: Total
Mountlake Terrace 2- 7- 7- 9 25
Squalicum 8-17-12-3 40
Squalicum individual scoring:
Lexi Robbins 8, Colee Harper 7, Kailana Perez 6, Jazmin Singh-Sanchez 6, Addison K 4, Avery Kettman 4, Peyton Horst 3, Tiana Thompson 2
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Iman Kaifa 8, Jordyn Stokes 6, Makenna Davidson 5, Jaliyah Dyson 3, Mia Sledge 2, Jordan Wagner 1
Records: Squalicum 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 4-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday Jan. 2; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
