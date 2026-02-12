Thursday, February 12, 2026
HomeSportsHigh school sports roundup for Feb. 11, 2026
Sports

High school sports roundup for Feb. 11, 2026

By
Steve Willits

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Boys Basketball

District Playoffs Play-in Round (winner advances to double-elimination quarterfinals, losing team’s season ends)

Meadowdale defeated Ferndale 60-57

Meadowdale’s Noah Million (1) scores in the paint to add to his double-double performance of 13 points and 11 rebounds during the Mavs’ win over Ferndale in a frst-round, District 1 3A playoff game on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 at Meadowdale High School. (Photos by Scott Williams)
Richard Jones Jr. (2) eyes a pass inside as he blows by Ferndale’s Kaveer Dhillon.
Orion Ezeonwuka (25), finishes the break over Huston Wills (2) to give the Mavs a 16-point lead early in the second quarter.
Hasaan Motley (4) lofts a lay-in over Ferndale’s Trey Munson.
Meadowdale’s Khalil Botley scores inside.
Nolan Lee stepped to the line and converted on four pressure free throws in the last 29 seconds to secure Meadowdale’s win.

The seventh-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks built a 20-point lead in the first half and then held off a comeback from the 10th-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles, pulling out a 60-57 victory to advance to the 3A District 1 quarterfinals.

Nolan Lee led the Mavericks with 18 points, including three 3-point baskets. Noah Million scored 13 points and led the team in rebounds (11) and assists (4). Orion Ezeonwuka also scored 13 points while contributing seven rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Khalil Botley scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and led the team with two steals. Tracen Pazaski led Ferndale with 24 points.

Meadowdale will next play the second-seeded Monroe Bearcats at Monroe High School on Friday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. Ferndale’s season ends with an overall record of 8-13.

Scoring by quarter: Total
Ferndale 13-13-17-14 57
Meadowdale 21-17-13- 9 60

Meadowdale individual scoring:
Nolan Lee 18, Orion Ezeonwuka 13, Noah Million 13, Khalil Botley 10, Hassan Motley 6

Ferndale individual scoring:
Tracen Pazaski 24, Houston Wills 12, Mantaj Singh 10, Blake Singson 6, Kaveer Dhillon 3, Cooper Vincent 2

Records: Meadowdale 17-6; Ferndale 8-13
Meadowdale next game: District Quarterfinal game at Monroe; Friday, Feb. 13; 7 p.m.

Everett defeated Lynnwood 57-48

Lynnwood High School senior Mieron Desbele (No. 5 center) takes a shot in a first-round, District 1 3A playoff game against Everett at Everett High on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Lynnwood junior Cole Bettancourt elevates to the hoop in the first half vs. Everett.
Royals senior Jaikin Choy directs the offense.
Lynnwood senior Shan Shah (12) is fouled by Everett’s Henry Selders while shooting in the first half.
Head coach Anxhelos Pere (lower right) talks to the team during a first-half timeout.
Royals senior Hosny El-Aarag (20) shoots a layup in the second half.
Lynnwood senior Wat Makuei elevates for a two-point shot.
Royals senior Mathew Solomon scores two points late in the game as Lynnwood battles to close the gap against Everett.
Lynnwood’s season ends with a 57- 48 loss to Everett.

No details reported

The sixth-seeded Everett Seagulls advanced to the 3A District 1 quarterfinals with a 57-48 victory over the 11th-seeded Lynnwood Royals. The Seagulls will next take on third-seeded Snohomish on Friday, Feb. 13. The Royals’ season ends with an overall record of 8-15.

Records: Everett 15-8; Lynnwood 8-15
Lynnwood’s season is over

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Lynnwood News

Website by Web Publisher PRO