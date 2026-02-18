High school sports roundup for Feb. 17, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Boys Basketball

3A District 1 Tournament Semifinals

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 42-40

Records: Shorewood 17-7; Edmonds-Woodway 21-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Saturday, Feb. 21; 10 a.m. at Jackson High School

Consolation Bracket — Loser Out

Everett defeated Meadowdale 48-41

The sixth-seeded Everett Seagulls kept their season alive with a 48-41 win over the seventh-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks. Sophomore Henry Selders led the Seagulls with 13 points and teammate Noah Owens added 11. Henry’s older brother, senior Michael Selders, contributed 10 points and 16 rebounds, including eight offensive rebounds. The Seagulls won the game despite shooting 2-for-17 from the 3-point line.

Senior Khalil Botley led the Mavericks with nine points and shot two for four from 3-point range. The Mavericks’ season ends with an overall record of 17-8. The Seagulls (16-9) will next play the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 at Jackson High School

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 5 -12-19 -5 41

Everett 10-11-14-13 48

Everett individual scoring:

Henry Selders 13, Noah Owens 11, Michael Selders 10, Julius Pringle 9, Owen Brunni 5

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Khalil Botley 9, Hassan Motley 8, Noah Million 7,Orion Ezeonwuka 6, Jackson Greene 5, Richard Jones Jr. 3, Nolan Lee 3

Records: Everett 16-9; Meadowdale 17-8

Meadowdale’s season is over