High school sports roundup for Feb. 21, 2026

Boys Basketball

Consolation Bracket – winner to state/loser out

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 69-39

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors kept their season alive and advanced to the 3A State Tournament with a 30-point victory over the Everett Seagulls, winning 69-39. DJ Karl led the Warriors with 16 points, 10 of those coming in the first half. Julian Gray scored eight of his 12 in the first half as the Warriors built a 34-17 lead at the break and never looked back.

Edmonds-Woodway next heads into the state tournament as the 11th seed. They will play the winner of a Tuesday night game between No. 14 Enumclaw vs. No. 19 River Ridge. The winner of that game will face Edmonds-Woodway at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb 28 at North Creek High School, with the winner advancing to the 12-team field that will play in the Tacoma Dome beginning on Wednesday, March 4.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Everett 7 -10-12-10 39

Edmonds-Woodway 17-17-20-15 69

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

DJ Karl 16, Julian Gray 12, William Alseth 11, Dre Simonsen 10, Shy Shah 9, Grant Williams 7, Lincoln Bradford 2, Harris Dobson 2

Everett individual scoring:

Noah Owens 17, Gemini Jones 6, Henry Selders 6, Julius Pringle 4, Michael Selders 4, Micah O’Connell 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 22-3; Everett 16-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: State Regional game vs Tuesday’s Enumclaw-River Ridge game; Saturday, Feb. 28; 6 p.m. at North Creek High School

Girls Basketball

District Championship Game

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 58-22

Records: Snohomish 18-6; Edmonds-Woodway 20-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Bellevue (both teams have already advanced to the Tacoma Dome the following week); Friday, Feb. 27; 6 p.m. at Bellevue College

Consolation Bracket – winner to state/loser out

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 62-39

The Meadowdale Mavericks, seeded fourth in the District tournament, defeated the sixth-seeded Shorecrest Scots 62-39 to advance to the state tournament. The Mavericks join Snohomish, Edmonds-Woodway and Stanwood as the 3A District 1 teams that will advance to the 20-team tournament.

Juniors Kaya Powell and Lexi Zardis led the Mavericks with 14 points each while senior Mia Brockmeyer added 10. The Mavericks will enter the state tourmament as the No. 15 seed and will take on No. 18 seed River Ridge at Edmonds-Woodway High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 in a loser-out game. The winner of that game will advance to play No. 10 seed Enumclaw at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at Auburn High School.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Shorecrest 7 -8 -16 -8 39

Meadowdale 13-13-14-22 62

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Kaya Powell 14, Lexi Zardis 14, Mia Brockmeyer 10, Hannah Keeney 6, Charlotte Finnell 5, Lisa Sonko 5, Mara Keller 3, Quinn Gannon 3, Kylie Richards 2

Shorecrest individual scoring:

Anna Usitalo 16, Luciana Trujillo 10, Jorja Perrin 6, Calle Las 4, Harper N 3

Records: Meadowdale 14-10; Shorecrest 11-14

Meadowdale next game: vs No. 18 River Ridge (loser out); Tuesday, Feb 24; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Swimming

3A State Championships

at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way

Individuals who finished in the Top 16:

50 yard freestyle adaptive

6th place – Tor Newquist, Lynnwood

500 yard freestyle:

12th place – Evan Calkins, Lynnwood 4:54.97

200 yard individual medley:

15th place – Evan Calkins, Lynnwood 2:02.15

Relay teams that finished in the Top 16:

200 yard medley

14th place – Edmonds Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:44.88