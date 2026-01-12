High school sports roundup for Jan. 10, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Boys Wrestling

King of Beacon Hill Tournament

at Cleveland High School in Seattle

Edmonds School District wrestlers that placed in their weight classifications.

Champions

106 lbs.- Isaiah Meyer, Edmonds-Woodway

120 lbs.- Aidan Duong, Edmonds-Woodway

144 lbs.- Roland Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway

165 lbs.- Titus Swett, Mountlake Terrace

190 lbs.- Owen Boswell, Mountlake Terrace

2nd Place

215 lbs.- Logan Armstrong, Mountlake Terrace

3rd Place

285 lbs.- Ryan Pineda, Mountlake Terrace

4th Place

150 lbs.- Nathan Jauregui Torrescano, Mountlake Terrace

Gut Check Tournament

at Showare Center in Kent

Edmonds-Woodway finished 16th out of 102 schools, Lynnwood was also at the tournament.

Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers who won at least three matches in the double elimination tournaments.

5 wins

Edson Belizaire, 285 lbs.

3 wins

Alex Krumov, 113 lbs.

Jude Haines, 120 lbs.

Hollender Lynch, 138 lbs.

Dylan Rice, 150 lbs.

Alex White, 215 lbs.

Girls Wrestling

King of Beacon Hill Tournament

at Cleveland High School in Seattle

Edmonds School District wrestlers that placed in their weight classifications:

Champions:

125 lbs.- Rosechelle Obare, Mountlake Terrace

130 lbs.- Sofie Hardi, Mountlake Terrace

135 lbs.- Rihanna Whitehead, Meadowdale

190 lbs.- Kayden Kollman, Meadowdale

2nd Place:

170 lbs.- Meg Caywood, Meadowdale

190 lbs.- Taylor Fears, Mountlake Terrace

3rd Place:

125 lbs.- Isabel Hooke, Meadowdale

170 lbs.- Virginia Jeronimo Hernandez, Meadowdale

235 lbs.- Serah Jawo, Meadowdale

Girls Basketball

Todd Beamer defeated Lynnwood 49-36

No details reported

Records: Todd Beamer 2-10; Lynnwood 2-13

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 16; 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Basketball

Mercer Island defeated Mountlake Terrace 86-51

No details repored

Records: Mercer Island 10-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-12

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m.