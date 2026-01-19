High school sports roundup for Jan. 17, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Girls Wrestling

Justice For All Tournament

at Issaquah High School

Team scores:

1. Mariner 190

2. Meridian 141

3. Lake Washington 108

4. Eastlake 101

5. North Creek 95

6. Mount Rainer 80

7. Meadowdale 67

8. Mountlake Terrace 54

9. South Whidbey 54

10. Kentridge 49

11. Hazen 44

12. Kennedy Catholic 42

13. Issaquah 39

14. Cedarcrest 30

15. Nooksack Valley 29

16. Ingraham 22

17. Bothell 12

18. Inglemoor 0

Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace wrestlers with podium finishes in their weight classifications:

1st Place

135 lbs.- Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez, Meadowdale

125 lbs.- Rosechelle Obare, Mountlake Terrace

2nd Place

140 lbs.- Rihanna Whitehead, Meadowdale

135 lbs.- Kristine Ly, Meadowdale

3rd Place

100 lbs.- Cymmantha Erickson, Mountlake Terrace

5th Place

190 lbs.- Taylor Fears, Mountlake Terrace

130 lbs.- Sofie Hardi, Mountlake Terrace

6th Place

155 lbs.- Sierra Swan, Mountlake Terrace

Meadowdale next match: Dual matches vs Jackson and Cascade; Wednesday, Jan. 21; 6 p.m. at Cascade High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Snohomish; Thursday, Jan. 22; 6 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Justice For All Tournament

at Issaquah High School

Top 10 team scores out of 25 schools:

1. Puyallup 174

2. Issaquah 145.5

3. Inglemoor 125

4. Mariner 117

5. Bethel 110.5

6. Eastlake 105.5

7. Meridian 103.5

8. Mount Rainer 101.5

9. Mountlake Terrace 97.5

10. Ingraham 90.5

Mountlake Terrace wrestlers with podium finishes in their weight classifications:

1st Place

285 lbs.- Ryan Pineda

215 lbs.- Logan Armstrong

190 lbs.- Owen Boswell

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 20; 7 p.m.