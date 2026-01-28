High school sports roundup for Jan. 24, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Boys Wrestling

Lynden Invitational Tournament

at Lynden High School

Seven Meadowdale Mavericks wrestlers finished on the podium, as they finished in fifth place out of 16 teams at the Lynden Invitational Tournament Saturday. Christopher Ramirez won the 144-pound classifcation and Jaxson Hulbert finished in second place. Meadowdale will next travel to Shorewood to take on the Stormrays on Tuesday, Jan. 27, with the winning team grabbing the final at large-team berth into the state dual meet competition Saturday, Jan.31 at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Team Scores:

1. Glacier Peak 203.5

2. Sedro-Woolley 176.5

3. Shorecrest 155.5

4. Mount Baker 140

5. Meadowdale 127.5

6. Cleveland 126.5

7. Stanwood 118

8. Bellingham 99.5

9. Lynden 94

10. Sehome 92

11. Meridian 91.5

12. Ballard 64

13. Lake Stevens 62

14. Lakewood 24.5

15. Archbishop Murphy 24

16. Eastside Catholic 2

Meadowdale wresters who placed in their weight classifications:

1st place

144 lbs: Christopher Ramirez

2nd place

285 lbs: Jaxson Hulbert

3rd place

Jamier Perry

5th place

132 lbs: Hector Castro

175 lbs: Brandon Shaw

6th place

113 lbs: Miguel De paula

150 lbs: Logan Palmer

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 27; 7 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Lady Knights Invitational

at Mariner High School

Top 10 team scores (26 participating schools):

1. Lake Stevens 177.5

2. Sedro-Wooley 140.5

3. Mariner 128.5

4. North Thurston 115

5. Everett 112.5

6. Meridian 102.5

7. Ferndale 98.5

8. Anacortes 90.5

9. Arlington 78

10. Mount Vernon 74.5

17. Lynnwood 47.5

Lynnwood wrestlers who placed in their weight class

2nd place

135 lbs: Brianna Williams

4th place

Venus Hernandez