Friday, January 9, 2026
HomeSportsHigh school sports roundup for Jan. 7, 2026
Sports

High school sports roundup for Jan. 7, 2026

By
Steve Willits

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Boys Basketball

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 81-44

Mountlake Terrace freshman Tyree Connor (11) applies full-court pressure against Shorewood junior Thomas Moles (5) on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at Shorewood High School. (Photos by Andrew Robinson)
Hawks senior Jordan Wilson (21) attacks the lane against Stormrays Yuto Allison (14).
Mountlake Terrace sophomore Oliver Shaw-Jones (35) swings a pass to sophomore Alex Mkrtychyan (13).
Mountlake Terrace sophomore Jackson Wallis (33) puts up a shot over Shorewood sophomore Tyler Marlow (23).
Hawks sophomore Anthony Fuentes (23) puts up a floater over Stormrays Thomas Moles (5).
Hawks freshman Tyree Connor and Stormrays sophomore Tyler Marlow are tied up for a jump ball.
Hawks sophomore Adam Desta (45) shoots a 3 over Stormrays Yuto Allison (14).
Mountlake Terrace coach Johnny Phillips addresses his team during a timeout.
Hawks sophomore Alex Mkrtychyan (13) defends Stormrays Tyler Marlow (23).
Hawks sophomore Chase Fleishman (41) inbounds.

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-1, 9-4; Mountlake Terrace 1-4, 1-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 9; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 78-50

Marley Miller made six out of seven three-point attempts, finishing with a game high of 24 points as the Meadowdale Mavericks defeated the Lynnwood Royals, 78-50. in addition to making 11 three point shots as a team, the Mavericks also out rebounded the Royals 44-21 with Parker Elliott leading the team with 10.

Scoring by quarter: Total
Lynnwood 11-16 -9- 14 50
Meadowdale 20-25-15-18 78

Meadowdale individual scoring:
Marley Miller 24, Noah Million 14, Khalil Botley 12, Parker Elliott 9, Hassan Motley 6, Nolan Lee 5, Orion Ezeonwuka 4, Jackson Greene 2, Yoni Minassie 2

Lynnwood individual scoring:
Shan Shah 11, Mieron Desbele 10, Hosny El-Aarag 10, Cole Betancourt 7, Wat Makuei 5, Simon Cambronero 3, Jaikin Choy 2, Abdulkadir Kinteh 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-0, 10-2; Lynnwood 0-6, 4-8
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 9; 8 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 9; 8 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 81-51

Edmonds-Woodway top individual scorers:
D.J. Karl 28, Shay Shah 17, Will Alseth 13, Julian Gray 12

Shorecrest top individual scorer:
Brayden Fischer 22

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0, 12-0; Shorecrest 2-2, 6-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 9; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 81-44
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-1, 9-4; Mountlake Terrace 1-4, 1-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 9; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Meaodwdale, Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest- at Shorecrest High School
No results reported

Next meet: Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Jan. 14; 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Lynnwood News

Website by Web Publisher PRO