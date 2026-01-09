High school sports roundup for Jan. 7, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Boys Basketball

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 81-44

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-1, 9-4; Mountlake Terrace 1-4, 1-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 9; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 78-50

Marley Miller made six out of seven three-point attempts, finishing with a game high of 24 points as the Meadowdale Mavericks defeated the Lynnwood Royals, 78-50. in addition to making 11 three point shots as a team, the Mavericks also out rebounded the Royals 44-21 with Parker Elliott leading the team with 10.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Lynnwood 11-16 -9- 14 50

Meadowdale 20-25-15-18 78

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Marley Miller 24, Noah Million 14, Khalil Botley 12, Parker Elliott 9, Hassan Motley 6, Nolan Lee 5, Orion Ezeonwuka 4, Jackson Greene 2, Yoni Minassie 2

Lynnwood individual scoring:

Shan Shah 11, Mieron Desbele 10, Hosny El-Aarag 10, Cole Betancourt 7, Wat Makuei 5, Simon Cambronero 3, Jaikin Choy 2, Abdulkadir Kinteh 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-0, 10-2; Lynnwood 0-6, 4-8

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 9; 8 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 9; 8 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 81-51

Edmonds-Woodway top individual scorers:

D.J. Karl 28, Shay Shah 17, Will Alseth 13, Julian Gray 12

Shorecrest top individual scorer:

Brayden Fischer 22

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0, 12-0; Shorecrest 2-2, 6-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 9; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Wrestling

Meaodwdale, Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest- at Shorecrest High School

No results reported

Next meet: Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Jan. 14; 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School