High school sports roundup for Jan. 8-9, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Friday, Jan. 9

Boys Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 44-42

Former Mountlake Terrace Hawks student-athlete Shan Shah scored 10 of his game-high 13 points in the second quarter to help lead the Lynnwood Royals to a 44-42 victory over his former team. The win also avenged a 53-39 Hawks win on Dec. 6.

The Royals led 23-20 at halftime and extended their lead to 10 by opening up the second half with a 7-0 run. Mountlake Terrace then started chipping away at the deficit and even had a chance to win on the final play of the game. But Anthony Fuentes’ 25-foot shot at the buzzer just missed going in and the Royals held on to improve to 1-6 in league play and 5-8 overall.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Lynnwood 9-14-11-10 44

Mountlake Terrace 9-11-11-11 42

Lynnwood individual scoring:

Shan Shah 13, Hosny El-Aarag 11, Abdulkadir Kinteh 7, Wat Makuei 7, Cole Betancourt 4, Espoir Niyonkuru 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Tyree Connor 9, Anthony Fuentes 9, Chase Fleishman 6, Jordan Wilson 6, Luke Stone 4, Adam Desta 3, Oliver Shaw-Jones 3, Jaxon Jamison 2

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-6, 5-8; Mountlake Terrace 1-5, 1-11

Lynnwood next game: at Kamiak; Monday, Jan. 12; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Mercer Island; Saturday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 63-48

Click to read story

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0, 13-0; Meadowdale 4-1, 10-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 48-31

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks jumped out to a 19-0 lead on the way to a 48-31 win over the Lynnwood Royals.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Lynnwood 0- 11- 8 -12 31

Mountlake Terrace 15- 11-14- 8 48

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Jaliyah Dyson 21, Makenna Davidson 11, Jordan Wagner 11, May-Lyhn Jacobson 3, Jordyn Stokes 1

Lynnwood individual scoring:

Ena Dodik 11, Kaleigh Stull 9, Vanessa Olivar 6, Fatima Navarro 3, Lanah Palumbo 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-3; 7-7; Lynnwood 0-7. 2-14

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Todd Beamer; Saturday, Jan. 10; 1 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 56-47

Click to read story

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 12-1; Meadowdale 3-2, 6-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan.13; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 8

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 51-24

100- Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) pinned Brooklyn Blizard (S) 1:30; 105- Avalon Kahn (S) won by forfeit; 110- Lena Kuebler (EW) won by forfeit; 115- Samara Lynch (EW) won by forfeit; 120- Jamie Crider (S) pinned Yartezi Garduno (EW) 3:54; 125- Rae Adams (EW) won by forfeit; 130- Jennifer Reinoso (EW) pinned Evangeline Baumbach (S) 2:38; 135- Liliana Frank (EW) decision over Bronwen Anthes (S) 11-6; 140- Emiy Evans (S) pinned Taelyn Connell (EW) 0:46; 145- Caitlyn Gallagher (EW) pinned Malia Alexander 1:08; 155- Mia Cruz (EW) pinned Britney Allen (S) 3:22; 170- Morgan Smith (EW) won by forfeit; 190- Makayla Finch (S) won by forfeit; 235- double forfeit

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Braided 64 Tournament (over 100 schools); Friday, Jan. 9 and Saturday, Jan. 10 at Kelso High School

Boys Swimming

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 123-56

Individual event winners:

200 yard freestyle: Uriel Risdon (K) 2:27.47

200 yard medley: Andrew Ge (K) 2:26.02

50 yard freestyle: Ryan Jackson (K) 23.66

Diving: Luke Farmer (K) 147.05

100 yard butterfly: Kaiden Nguyen (K) 55.07

100 yard freestyle: Conor Hickey (K) 59.26

500 yard freestyle: Ryan Tangy (L) 5:50.27

100 yard backstroke: Uriel Risdon (K) 1:15.00

100 yard breaststroke: Evan Calkens (L) 1:13.68

Relay event winners:

200 yard medley: Kamiak (Brandon Wong, Rhys Fast, Jack Fast, Curtis Cheng) 1:51.86

200 yard freestyle: Lynnwood (Benjamin Tran, Araik Abrahamyn, Jalen Brady, Adrew Doan) 1:55.19

400 yard freestyle: Kamiak (Minh Nguyen, Connor Hood, Connor Hickey, Brandon Wong)

Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Jan. 13; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck and Mountlake Terrace – at Marysville Pilchuck High School

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday. Jan. 27; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool