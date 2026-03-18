High school sports roundup for March 16, 2026

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Softball

Roosevelt defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Runs by inning: R- H- E

Roosevelt 2-0-1-1-0-0-1 5 -8 -1

Mountlake Terrace 1-0-0-0-0-1-0 2 -3 -3

Roosevelt hitting highlights:

Eva Lacey: 2 for 4, 2 R

Perrie Ausk: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Elliott Walker: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Roosevelt pitching highlights:

Perrie Ausk: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 15 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Amaya Johnson: 2 for 3, HR, 2 R, RBI, SB

Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 3

Evie Snow: BB

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Charlotte Snook: 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 9 K

Records: Roosevelt 1-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Bothell; Wednesday, March 18; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Juanita 3-1

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Sophia Billy: 2 RBI

Zoe de Mello: RBI

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Payton Aldridge: 7 IP, 8 K

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Juanita 0-1

Meadowdale next game: at Lake Stevens; Thursday, March 19; 4 p.m.

Cascade defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-4

Runs by inning: R -H -E

Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-1-0-0-0-0 4 -8 -3

Cascade 3-0-0-0-1-1-x 5 -3 -2

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Ellie Alderson: 2 for 3, HBP, R

Audrey Sommer: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB

Olivia Jones: 2 for 3, BB

Helena Marsh: 1 for 3, HBP, RBI

Alyssa Hsu: 2 BB, 2 RBI

Bella Swanson: 1 for 4

Charlotte Hupf: R

Amari Davidson-Lee: R

Noa Gillespie: BB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Helena Marsh: 5 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 11 K

Madison Kinzel: 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Records: Cascade 1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Redmond; Wednesday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Lakewood 7-3

Runs by Inning R H E

Lynnwood 2-0-0-1-0-4-0 7 -3 -1

Lakewood 0-0-3-0-0-0-0 3 -6 -5

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Ryder Bowman: BB, R, RBI, 2 SB, SF

Lukas Holmer: 1 for 2, HBP, 2B, R, 2 SB

DJ McGuire: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI

Myles Triplett: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R

Noah Rathburn: BB, HBP, R, RBI

Gavin Overstreet: HBP, R, RBI

Kevin Martinez: RBI, SF

Kruz Mitchell: RBI

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Gavin Overstreet: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Kevin Martinez: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Records: Lynnwood 1-1; Lakewood 1-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0

Jackson hitting highlights:

Gavin Clark: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, RBI,SB

Ashton Bergman: 3 BB, 2 R, SB

Quin Johns: 2 RBI

Jackson pitching highlights:

Jordan Crawley: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

MJ Holcomb: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Ryan Taguchi: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Layton Rongholt: 1 for 1

Nicholas Liepins: 1 for 2, BB

Owen Boswell: 1 for 3, SB

Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, HBP

Owen Meek 1 for 4

AJ Stretz: SB

Kala Celms: BB

Tristan Wexler: HBP

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Layton Rongholt: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R

Tristan Wexler: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R

Records: Jackson 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Golf

Wesco South #1 Tournament

at Walter Hall Golf Course

9 Holes

Team scores:

T1. Edmonds-Woodway 167

T1. Shorecrest 167

3. Meadowdale 169

4. Shorewood 175

5. Archbishop Murphy 197

6. Mountlake Terrace 199

7. Lynnwood N/A

Individual scores:

1. Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 37 (+1)

2. Andrew Broweleit, Shorecrest 38 (+2)

T3. Kyler Bishop, Meadowdale 39 (+3)

T3. Wyatt Burnham, Shorecrest 39 (+3)

5. Nate Yglesias, Edmonds-Woodway 40 (+4)

T6. Rex Jobe, Archbishop Murphy 41 (+5)

T6. Bryce Bowen, Edmonds-Woodway 41 (+5)

8. Reid Bley, Shorewood 42 (+6)

T9. Sawyer Lunak, Shorewood 43 (+7)

T9. Ace Panteleeff, Edmonds-Woodway 43 (+7)

Upcoming matches/tournaments:

Arlington, Kamiak, Marysville Getchell and Meadowdale; Friday, March 20; 3 p.m. at Gleneagle Golf Course

Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Tuesday, March 24; 3 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls Golf

Lynnwood vs Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)

No results reported