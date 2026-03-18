High school sports roundup for March 16, 2026

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Softball
Roosevelt defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2
Runs by inning: R- H- E
Roosevelt 2-0-1-1-0-0-1 5 -8 -1
Mountlake Terrace 1-0-0-0-0-1-0 2 -3 -3
Roosevelt hitting highlights:
Eva Lacey: 2 for 4, 2 R
Perrie Ausk: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Elliott Walker: 1 for 3, R, RBI
Roosevelt pitching highlights:
Perrie Ausk: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 15 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 3, HR, 2 R, RBI, SB
Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 3
Evie Snow: BB
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Charlotte Snook: 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 9 K
Records: Roosevelt 1-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Bothell; Wednesday, March 18; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Juanita 3-1
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Sophia Billy: 2 RBI
Zoe de Mello: RBI
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Payton Aldridge: 7 IP, 8 K
Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Juanita 0-1
Meadowdale next game: at Lake Stevens; Thursday, March 19; 4 p.m.
Cascade defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-4
Runs by inning: R -H -E
Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-1-0-0-0-0 4 -8 -3
Cascade 3-0-0-0-1-1-x 5 -3 -2
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Ellie Alderson: 2 for 3, HBP, R
Audrey Sommer: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB
Olivia Jones: 2 for 3, BB
Helena Marsh: 1 for 3, HBP, RBI
Alyssa Hsu: 2 BB, 2 RBI
Bella Swanson: 1 for 4
Charlotte Hupf: R
Amari Davidson-Lee: R
Noa Gillespie: BB
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Helena Marsh: 5 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 11 K
Madison Kinzel: 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Records: Cascade 1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Redmond; Wednesday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Baseball
Lynnwood defeated Lakewood 7-3
Runs by Inning R H E
Lynnwood 2-0-0-1-0-4-0 7 -3 -1
Lakewood 0-0-3-0-0-0-0 3 -6 -5
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Ryder Bowman: BB, R, RBI, 2 SB, SF
Lukas Holmer: 1 for 2, HBP, 2B, R, 2 SB
DJ McGuire: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI
Myles Triplett: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R
Noah Rathburn: BB, HBP, R, RBI
Gavin Overstreet: HBP, R, RBI
Kevin Martinez: RBI, SF
Kruz Mitchell: RBI
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Gavin Overstreet: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
Kevin Martinez: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
Records: Lynnwood 1-1; Lakewood 1-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0
Jackson hitting highlights:
Gavin Clark: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, RBI,SB
Ashton Bergman: 3 BB, 2 R, SB
Quin Johns: 2 RBI
Jackson pitching highlights:
Jordan Crawley: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K
MJ Holcomb: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Ryan Taguchi: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Layton Rongholt: 1 for 1
Nicholas Liepins: 1 for 2, BB
Owen Boswell: 1 for 3, SB
Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, HBP
Owen Meek 1 for 4
AJ Stretz: SB
Kala Celms: BB
Tristan Wexler: HBP
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Layton Rongholt: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R
Tristan Wexler: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R
Records: Jackson 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Golf
Wesco South #1 Tournament
at Walter Hall Golf Course
9 Holes
Team scores:
T1. Edmonds-Woodway 167
T1. Shorecrest 167
3. Meadowdale 169
4. Shorewood 175
5. Archbishop Murphy 197
6. Mountlake Terrace 199
7. Lynnwood N/A
Individual scores:
1. Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 37 (+1)
2. Andrew Broweleit, Shorecrest 38 (+2)
T3. Kyler Bishop, Meadowdale 39 (+3)
T3. Wyatt Burnham, Shorecrest 39 (+3)
5. Nate Yglesias, Edmonds-Woodway 40 (+4)
T6. Rex Jobe, Archbishop Murphy 41 (+5)
T6. Bryce Bowen, Edmonds-Woodway 41 (+5)
8. Reid Bley, Shorewood 42 (+6)
T9. Sawyer Lunak, Shorewood 43 (+7)
T9. Ace Panteleeff, Edmonds-Woodway 43 (+7)
Upcoming matches/tournaments:
Arlington, Kamiak, Marysville Getchell and Meadowdale; Friday, March 20; 3 p.m. at Gleneagle Golf Course
Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Tuesday, March 24; 3 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Girls Golf
Lynnwood vs Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
No results reported
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