Wednesday, March 18, 2026
HomeSportsHigh school sports roundup for March 16, 2026
Sports

High school sports roundup for March 16, 2026

By
Steve Willits

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Softball

Roosevelt defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Mountlake Terrace senior Amaya Johnson (17) tags out a Roosevelt runner on a throw from freshman catcher Eva Martins on Monday, March 16, 2026 at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photos by Andrew Robinson)
Mountlake Terrace junior Charlotte Snook (4) begins her pitching motion.
Mountlake Terrace senior Bri Reyes (8) throws the ball in after making a catch in center field.
Mountlake Terrace freshman Eva Martins (24) catches a pitch from Charlotte Snook for a strikeout against a Roosevelt batter.
Mountlake Terrace junior Jordyn Stokes (16) checks her play card after reaching first safely.
Mountlake Terrace freshman Kassidy Morgenroth (9) makes a catch in left.
Mountlake Terrace sophomore Lily Brewer (18) squares up to bunt.
Mountlake Terrace senior Amaya Johnson (17) watches her hit sail over the right-field fence for a home run.

Runs by inning: R- H- E
Roosevelt 2-0-1-1-0-0-1 5 -8 -1
Mountlake Terrace 1-0-0-0-0-1-0 2 -3 -3

Roosevelt hitting highlights:
Eva Lacey: 2 for 4, 2 R
Perrie Ausk: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Elliott Walker: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Roosevelt pitching highlights:
Perrie Ausk: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 15 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 3, HR, 2 R, RBI, SB
Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 3
Evie Snow: BB

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Charlotte Snook: 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 9 K

Records: Roosevelt 1-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Bothell; Wednesday, March 18; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Juanita 3-1

Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Sophia Billy: 2 RBI
Zoe de Mello: RBI

Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Payton Aldridge: 7 IP, 8 K

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Juanita 0-1
Meadowdale next game: at Lake Stevens; Thursday, March 19; 4 p.m.

Cascade defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-4

Runs by inning: R -H -E
Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-1-0-0-0-0 4 -8 -3
Cascade 3-0-0-0-1-1-x 5 -3 -2

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Ellie Alderson: 2 for 3, HBP, R
Audrey Sommer: 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB
Olivia Jones: 2 for 3, BB
Helena Marsh: 1 for 3, HBP, RBI
Alyssa Hsu: 2 BB, 2 RBI
Bella Swanson: 1 for 4
Charlotte Hupf: R
Amari Davidson-Lee: R
Noa Gillespie: BB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Helena Marsh: 5 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 11 K
Madison Kinzel: 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Records: Cascade 1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Redmond; Wednesday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Lakewood 7-3

Runs by Inning R H E
Lynnwood 2-0-0-1-0-4-0 7 -3 -1
Lakewood 0-0-3-0-0-0-0 3 -6 -5

Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Ryder Bowman: BB, R, RBI, 2 SB, SF
Lukas Holmer: 1 for 2, HBP, 2B, R, 2 SB
DJ McGuire: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI
Myles Triplett: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R
Noah Rathburn: BB, HBP, R, RBI
Gavin Overstreet: HBP, R, RBI
Kevin Martinez: RBI, SF
Kruz Mitchell: RBI

Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Gavin Overstreet: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
Kevin Martinez: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Records: Lynnwood 1-1; Lakewood 1-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0

Jackson hitting highlights:
Gavin Clark: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, RBI,SB
Ashton Bergman: 3 BB, 2 R, SB
Quin Johns: 2 RBI

Jackson pitching highlights:
Jordan Crawley: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K
MJ Holcomb: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Ryan Taguchi: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Layton Rongholt: 1 for 1
Nicholas Liepins: 1 for 2, BB
Owen Boswell: 1 for 3, SB
Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, HBP
Owen Meek 1 for 4
AJ Stretz: SB
Kala Celms: BB
Tristan Wexler: HBP

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Layton Rongholt: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R
Tristan Wexler: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R

Records: Jackson 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Golf

Wesco South #1 Tournament
at Walter Hall Golf Course
9 Holes

Team scores:
T1. Edmonds-Woodway 167
T1. Shorecrest 167
3. Meadowdale 169
4. Shorewood 175
5. Archbishop Murphy 197
6. Mountlake Terrace 199
7. Lynnwood N/A

Individual scores:
1. Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 37 (+1)
2. Andrew Broweleit, Shorecrest 38 (+2)
T3. Kyler Bishop, Meadowdale 39 (+3)
T3. Wyatt Burnham, Shorecrest 39 (+3)
5. Nate Yglesias, Edmonds-Woodway 40 (+4)
T6. Rex Jobe, Archbishop Murphy 41 (+5)
T6. Bryce Bowen, Edmonds-Woodway 41 (+5)
8. Reid Bley, Shorewood 42 (+6)
T9. Sawyer Lunak, Shorewood 43 (+7)
T9. Ace Panteleeff, Edmonds-Woodway 43 (+7)

Upcoming matches/tournaments:
Arlington, Kamiak, Marysville Getchell and Meadowdale; Friday, March 20; 3 p.m. at Gleneagle Golf Course
Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Tuesday, March 24; 3 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls Golf

Lynnwood vs Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)
No results reported

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

View Calendar

© Copyright 2026 | All rights reserved by My Lynnwood News

Website by Web Publisher PRO