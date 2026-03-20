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HomeSportsHigh school sports roundup for March 18, 2026
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High school sports roundup for March 18, 2026

By
Steve Willits

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Softball

Redmond defeated Edmonds-Woodway 19-7

EW junior shortstop Ellie Alderson tries to turn a double play in a game against Redmond at EWHS on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Photos by Joe Christian)
EW Freshmen Alyssa Hsu (left) gets congratulations from Assistant Coach Neoma Kinzel after reaching first base on Wednesday
EW sophomore Audrey Sommer swings at a pitch Wednesday
EW freshman Madison Kinzel in the pitchers circle for the Warriors.
E-W Coach Josh McClure talks with Ellie Alderson at third base.
Freshman Bella Swanson (13) comes up smiling after scoring the Warriors’ second run.

Edmonds-Woodway top hitting stats:
Ellie Anderson: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R
Bella Swanson: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R

Records: Redmond 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs. Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 25, 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway

Lynnwood defeated Ingraham 16-5
No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Ingraham 0-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Friday, March 20; at Lynnwood High School; 4 p.m.

Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 16-9

Runs by inning: Total
Bothell 3-7-3-0-3-1 16
Mountlake Terrace 3-2-3-1-0-0 9

Mountlake Terrace top hitting stats:
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 2, BB, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
Olivia Brown: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI
Evie Snow: 1 for 2, 2B, R, RBI
Kassidy Morgenroth: BB, R
Eva Martins: BB, R
Charlotte Snook: RBI

Records: Bothell 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, March 24; 4 p.m.

Baseball

Puyallup defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0

Edmonds-Woodway top hitting stats:
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 2, BB
Finn Crawford: 1 for 2, BB
Cameron Croft: 1 for 2, BB
Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3

Edmonds-Woodway top pitching stats:
Declan Crawford: 3 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
Andrew Bau: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Cameron Croft: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Records: Puyallup 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 12-2

Luke Dutchin went 3-for-3 with two RBI at the plate and also pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four to help lead Kamiak to a 12-2 win over Lynnwood. Lukas Holmer hit a solo home run for Lynnwood.

Records: Kamiak 2-1; Lynnwood 1-2
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, March 20; 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bothell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Records: Bothell 2-0-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2-0
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, March 21; 1 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium

 

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