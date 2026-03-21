High school sports roundup for March 19, 2026

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Boys Soccer
Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Meadowdale goal:
Dixon Morales
Records: Glacier Peak 2-1; Meadowdale 0-3
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 24; 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 10-9
The Mavericks scored four runs in the seventh and final inning but were unable to overcome a five-run deficit as the Lake Stevens Vikings held on for the home win in their season opener.
Lake Stevens top hitting stats:
Alyssa Anderson: 3 for 4, R, 4 RBI
Emerson Cummins: 2 R
Lillian McCormick: 2 for 3, 2 R, 3 RBI
Meadowdale top hitting stats:
Zoe de Mello: 2 R
Madison Mitchell: 2 R
Records: Lake Stevens 1-0; Meadowdale 1-1
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 23; 4 p.m.
Glacier Peak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 13-3
The Glacier Peak Grizzlies broke a 2-2 tie by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on the way their first victory of the season.
Glacier Peak top hitting stats:
Isabel Garcia: 4 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Penelope Tosto: 2 for 3, R, 4 RBI
Alexis Garcia: 2 for 2, 2 BB, 3 R
Ana Torres Cruz: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R
Audrey Fortune: 1 for 3, 3B, R, RBI
Madilynn McLaughlin: 2 for 2, R
Edmonds-Woodway top hitting stats:
Ellie Alderson: 2 for 3, 2 3B, 2 R, RBI
Bella Swanson: 2 for 3, 2 RBI
Helena Marsh: 2 BB
Madeline Jones: 1 for 2, R
Records: Glacier Peak 1-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 25; 4 p.m.
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