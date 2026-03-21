High school sports roundup for March 19, 2026

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Boys Soccer

Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Meadowdale goal:

Dixon Morales

Records: Glacier Peak 2-1; Meadowdale 0-3

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 24; 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 10-9

The Mavericks scored four runs in the seventh and final inning but were unable to overcome a five-run deficit as the Lake Stevens Vikings held on for the home win in their season opener.

Lake Stevens top hitting stats:

Alyssa Anderson: 3 for 4, R, 4 RBI

Emerson Cummins: 2 R

Lillian McCormick: 2 for 3, 2 R, 3 RBI

Meadowdale top hitting stats:

Zoe de Mello: 2 R

Madison Mitchell: 2 R

Records: Lake Stevens 1-0; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 23; 4 p.m.

Glacier Peak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 13-3

The Glacier Peak Grizzlies broke a 2-2 tie by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on the way their first victory of the season.

Glacier Peak top hitting stats:

Isabel Garcia: 4 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Penelope Tosto: 2 for 3, R, 4 RBI

Alexis Garcia: 2 for 2, 2 BB, 3 R

Ana Torres Cruz: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R

Audrey Fortune: 1 for 3, 3B, R, RBI

Madilynn McLaughlin: 2 for 2, R

Edmonds-Woodway top hitting stats:

Ellie Alderson: 2 for 3, 2 3B, 2 R, RBI

Bella Swanson: 2 for 3, 2 RBI

Helena Marsh: 2 BB

Madeline Jones: 1 for 2, R

Records: Glacier Peak 1-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 25; 4 p.m.