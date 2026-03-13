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High school sports roundup: March 12, 2026

By
Steve Willits

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Edmonds-Woodway boys soccer junior midfielder and captain Benjamin Ikegami (7) receives a high pass in front of Jackson junior midfielder Santiago Mendoza (8) during the Warriors-Timberwolves game Thursday March 12, 2026 at Edmonds District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warriors sophomore midfielder Brian Diaz (19) sends a pass upfield early in the first half.
Edmonds-Woodway senior defender Kekoa Wake (4) juggles the ball off one knee to break up a Timberwolves’ run up the right side.
E-W junior forward Carlos Josue Orellana Iglesias (9) brings down a Timberwolves goal kick and heads up field.
Warriors senior forward Jackson Cho (3) makes a run into the Timberwolves’ end against a tight defender.
E-W junior defender Campbell Turcott (16) picks a Timberwolves’ pass headed into the Warriors’ half.
Warriors senior forward and captain Natan Ghebreamlak (10) launches a long pass upfield past Timberwolves sophomore defender Peter Jackson (4).
Warriors senior goalkeeper and captain Daniel Abraham (0) catches the final Timberwolves shot on goal to preserve the Warriors’ 1-0 win and his first clean sheet of the season.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Jackson 1-0

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors opened their 2026 season on a high note with a 1-0 non-conference victory over the Jackson Timberwolves. Brian Diaz scored the game’s lone goal at the 55-minute mark while goalkeepers Daniel Abraham and Isaiah Zabel combined to shut out the Timberwolves.

The Warriors have qualified for the state tournament in each of the last four seasons, advancing to the tournament quarterfinals for three consecutive years, including a trip to the state semifinals in 2023.

Edmonds-Woodway will next open Wesco 3A/2A league play against the Shorewood Stormrays at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Shoreline Stadium. Shorewood is coming off of a second-place finish in last year’s State tournament, losing the championship game 3-2 against Mercer Island.

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