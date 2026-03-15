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HomeSportsHigh school sports roundup: March 13-14, 2026
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High school sports roundup: March 13-14, 2026

By
Steve Willits

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Boys Soccer

Friday, March 13

Lynnwood tied North Creek 3-3

Lynnwood junior goalkeeper Gustavo Aguilera-Torres (1) makes a save on a shot by North Creek junior Preston Park (2) on Friday, March 13, 2026 at Edmonds District Stadium. (Photos by Andrew Robinson)
Lynnwood junior Alex Bromley (8) clears the ball.
Royals sophomore Adam Calkins (7) tracks the ball in the air.
Lynnwood junior Kaue Basso De Souza Machado (4) battles North Creek junior Preston Park (2) for the ball.
Royals junior Vladyslav Tarasiuk (9) pursues the ball upfield.
Royals rush to celebrate senior Henrry Torres-Hernandez (11) after one of his three goals.
Lynnwood senior Natan Kiflemariam (17) pushes the ball upfield.
Lynnwood freshman Anthony Onyango (16) plays the ball into the center of the field.
Royals junior Aldo Ruiz Perez (19) slips the ball past two Jaguar defenders.
Lynnwood senior Henrry Torres-Hernandez (11) wins the ball from a North Creek player.

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 0-1-1; North Creek 0-0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 17; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Saturday, March 14

Bishop Blanchet defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1
Click here to read story

Records: Bishop Blanchet 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, March 17; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Track and Field

Saturday, March 14

Spring Preview Invitational
at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale senior Nikolaus Nelson clears a hurdle on his way to winning the 110 hurdles at the Edmonds Spring Preview Invitational on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Edmonds District Stadium. (Photos by Andrew Robinson)
Mountlake Terrace sophomore Jaliyah Dyson and Edmonds-Woodway freshman Ryan McMurray compete in the 100-meter dash.
Edmonds-Woodway senior Aliah Karl finishes the girls 4×200-meter relay with a comfortable lead. Edmonds-Woodway finished with a time of 1:52.23.
Meadowdale junior Charlie Obrecht runs after taking the baton from sophomore Alexander Wilson in the boys 4×200-meter relay. Meadowdale finished second with a time of 1:36.97.
Edmonds-Woodway senior Joshua Ngo finishes the 1600 meters with a time of 5:22.37.
Lynnwood senior Charley Weitkamp competes in the 1600 meters, finishing third with a time of 5:46.76.
Lynnwood senior Noah Peterson throws in the shot put.
Meadowdale junior Abigail Edmonds competes in the long jump, finishing with a mark of 11-4.5.
Lynnwood senior Wat Makeui clears the bar in the boys high jump. Makeui finished tied for second with a mark of 5-4.
Meadowdale athletes play in the snow during a one-hour delay at the Edmonds Spring Preview Invitational.

Girls team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 117
2. Marysville Getchell 96
3. Burlington-Edison 82
4. Lynnwood 70
5. Roosevelt 61
6. Lynden 49
7. Meadowdale 46
8. Mountlake Terrace 45
9. Cascade 33

Boys team scores:
1. Burlington-Edison 140.5
2. Meadowdale 112
3. Lynden 88
4. Edmonds-Woodway 79.5
5. Lynnwood 68
6. Marysville-Getchell 59
7. Mountlake Terrace 40.5
8. Cascade 33.5
9. Roosevelt 22

Co-Ed scores:
1. Lynnwood 10
2. Edmonds-Woodway 8
3. Marysville Getchell 6
4. Cascade 5
5. Meadowdale 4
6. Mountlake Terrace 3

Click here to see all results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/618307/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Chuck Randall Invitational; Saturday, March 21; Noon at Arlington High School
Lynnwood next meet: Cascade and Shorewood; Thursday, March 26; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 26; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Mariner and Sultan; Thursday, March 26; 3:30 p.m. at Mariner High School

Baseball

Saturday, March 14

Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Lincoln pitcher Sennett Timmermans pitched six shutout innings and took a no hitter into the sixth inning as Lincoln defeated Edmonds-Woodway in a non-league season opener. Timmermans allowed only one hit over six innings — a Cameron Croft sixth-inning single — and only walked one batter while striking out eight Warriors. Teammate Rowan Robertson came on in relief and closed out the shutout with a scoreless seventh inning.

The Edmonds-Woodway pitchers also did a nice job, holding Lincoln to only two runs on five hits. Finn Crawford started the game and pitched four innings, allowing two runs (one was unearned) and five strikeouts. Will Alseth pitched two scoreless relief innings, allowing only one hit and one walk. Bennett Loeffler pitched a scoreless seventh inning, walking one batter with no walks.

Runs by inning R H E
Lincoln 0-0-1-1-0-0-0 2 5 1
Edmonds-Woodway 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0 2 1

Lincoln top pitching stats:
Sennett Timmermans: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K
Rowan Robertson: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Lincoln top hitting stats:
Tillman Bisbee: 2 for 3, 2B, R
Atticus Stanfield: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R
Rowan Robertson: 1 for 2, RBI

Edmonds-Woodway top pitching stats:
Finn Crawford: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
Will Alseth: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Bennett Loeffler: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB

Edmonds-Woodway top hitting stats:
Cameron Croft: 1for 1, BB
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 3

Records: Lincoln 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Puyallup; Wednesday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 5-1

Cascade top hitting stats:
Logan Crosson: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Kollin Malloy: 1 for 3, 2B, R

Cascade top pitching stats:
Steven Wilson: 4 IP, 10 K

Lynnwood top pitching stats:
Mathias Castillo: 5 IP, 6 K

Records: Cascade 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: at Lakewood; Monday March 16; 4:00 p.m.

 

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