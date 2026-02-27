Homage Black Elders Outreach Program offers lessons in riding public transit

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Members of Homage Senior Services’ Black Elders Outreach Program boarded a bus earlier this month with a simple goal: learn how to ride public transit.

They returned with something more powerful — renewed independence and possibilities.

Homage Senior Services is a non-profit organization that provides critical services including mental health support, food and nutrition, care coordination, transportation and minor home repairs to low-income older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County. According to a news release, Homage partnered with Community Transit earlier this month to provide hands-on transit training for the group.

“I cannot explain in words what it made me feel like to see my group members smiling, sitting tall, dignified, and taking it all in,” said Homage’s Shree Smith, who coordinates the Black Elders Outreach Program and organized the training with Community Transit.

The training combined classroom instruction with real-world practice — trip planning, using ORCA cards, navigating Lynnwood City Center Station, and riding the light rail to Mountlake Terrace. For many participants, it opened doors they thought were closed.

“How delightful it was to see my wheelchair users realize they, too, can ride the elevated light rail,” Smith said.

Participants learned how accessible features work, how to read arrival boards, and how to secure wheelchairs and walkers safely on trains.

One 84-year-old participant asked directions to Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle. When she learned the train stops just blocks away, she lit up.

“She said she would take an Uber or cab the few blocks to get there to enjoy it with her granddaughter,” said Smith.

Post-training surveys showed the participants now feel comfortable using public transit, especially for medical appointments, a critical need for older adults managing their health independently.

“The forefront of most of my ideas, with the group in mind, is independence,” Smith said. “I like to present the question to them, ‘Even with your limitations, you can still…do what?’”

That philosophy drove her to connect with a Community Transit travel trainer at a resource fair last fall.

“If you attend a resource fair, there is no reason you should not leave with some type of networking opportunity,” Smith said. “Be curious. Introduce yourself. Engage.”

For many older adults, lack of transportation is a significant barrier to maintaining independence. Without access to reliable, affordable transit, seniors may struggle to attend medical appointments, shop for groceries, or stay connected to their communities.

“Transportation access isn’t just about getting from point A to point B,” Smith said. “It’s about dignity, independence, and quality of life. This is what Homage programs do — we help people stay connected to what matters most.”

The Black Elders Outreach Program of Homage Senior Services provides culturally-specific support, connection, and resources for Black older adults in Snohomish County. The group meets weekly and focuses on health equity, community connection, and addressing the unique needs of Black seniors.

Meeting Times and Location

Every Tuesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Carl Gipson Senior Center

3025 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA 98201

You can donate to the Black Elders Outreach Program here. Choose “Social Service” from the “I Want to Support” Menu.