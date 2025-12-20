Homage Senior Services launches Holiday Gift Catalog

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Homage Senior Services, which serves seniors across Snohomish County, is turning holiday giving into life‑changing impact with its newly launched Holiday Gift Catalog. According to a news release, it’s part of the “A December to Remember” UnGala, a virtual way to ensure more seniors can remain in their homes with dignity.

With budget cuts threatening essential services, too many neighbors are being forced to choose between housing, food, and health care, Homage said

For over 50 years, Homage Senior Services has helped seniors and adults with disabilities age in place — delivering meals, providing transportation, coordinating health care, repairing homes, and offering mental health support to more than 25,000 people annually.

This newly launched catalog makes it simple for donors to see exactly what their dollars buy — and the stories behind them.

$40 = 10 wheelchair‑accessible rides to medical appointments and social activities

$60 = Home care support for a family caregiver like Anna, who finally found peace of mind after years of exhaustion

$75 = Mental health counseling for an older adult facing loneliness or grief

$100 = Emergency care or safety grab bar installation to help seniors age in place

$220 = 20 days of nutritious meals delivered right to a doorstep

Anna thought she’d never leave the house again after her husband’s cancer treatment left him vulnerable to falls. Homage stepped in with a fall‑detection watch and respite massage therapy — funded by community donations.

“The watch detecting falls has given me peace of mind,” she said.

Another caregiver said, “You all helped my mom get a state-paid emergency button and Meals on Wheels.”

According to a Snohomish County report, 87% of older adults living alone cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment, and one in three seniors lives with a disability.

“Dignity shouldn’t be a luxury, it’s a right,” said Alicia Crank, Homage’s Director of Philanthropy. “With our gift catalog, giving is simple and accessible, so together we can ensure no senior has to choose between paying rent and buying groceries.”

You can donate at homage.org/2025-un-gala-a-december-to-remember.