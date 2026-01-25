Saturday, January 24, 2026
HomeEventsHundreds attend Lynnwood Neighborhood Center community grand opening
Events

Hundreds attend Lynnwood Neighborhood Center community grand opening

By
Ashley Nash

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

A community event to celebrate the opening of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center was held on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Photos by Ashley Nash)

Over a decade in the making, the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center came to life Saturday as hundreds poured in to celebrate the newly opened center.

Children swing at the center’s playground funded by the Lynnwood Rotary Club.

Created in partnership between Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church and Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW), the 40,000-square-foot, $26.6-million facility brings a centralized hub for human services to South Snohomish County. Sitting next door to Trinity Lutheran, the center is projected to serve more than 20,000 people.

Guests gather in the center’s lobby, dubbed the “piazza” by lead donor Rick Steves.

The building is occupied by local organizations providing a range of services including child care, food, physical and mental health services, technology assistance, teen hangouts and large event spaces open to the public.

The Alderwood Boys and Girls Club teen lounge includes computers, video games, podcast equipment, instruments and a 3D printer.

The project was largely funded by Edmonds-based travel guide and philanthropist Rick Steves and public, corporate and community donations.

Children play with toys in the early learning/childcare center.

Learn more about the center here or on VOAWW’s website.

Gallery

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Lynnwood News

Website by Web Publisher PRO