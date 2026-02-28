Hygiene center upgrades, immigrant protection and event center redevelopment on March 2 Lynnwood Council agenda

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Lynnwood City Council at its March 2 work session is set to continue discussion on a proposed immigrant protection resolution, review details of the Lynnwood Public Facilities District redevelopment plan and learn about plans to upgrade the Lynnwood Hygiene Center.

Immigrant protection resolution

Councilmember Isabel Mata will lead a discussion on a revised resolution titled “Protecting Immigrant Safety, Constitutional Rights, and Community Trust.” The proposed policy statement seeks to reaffirm the city’s commitment to constitutional rights and restrict the use of city funds, facilities and personnel for federal civil immigration enforcement, except where required by law. The draft was recently updated following a legal review to clarify the limits of local law enforcement authority and avoid setting unsafe or unrealistic expectations.

Hygiene center upgrades

Councilmembers will also examine next steps for the Lynnwood Hygiene Center, presented by Mayor George Hurst and Interim Assistant City Administrator Lynn Sordel. Following a Feb. 25 community roundtable, the Council will discuss a potential collaboration with the Jean Kim Foundation to expand the center into both a day-use and overnight shelter. As part of the expansion, the city may consider establishing a “Good Neighbor Framework,” setting standards for security staffing, cleanliness and complaint-response timelines to protect neighborhood vitality.

Public Facilities District redevelopment

Additionally, Lynnwood Public Facilities District Executive Director Janet Pope will present an update on “The District” redevelopment plan for the 13-acre plot surrounding the Lynnwood Event Center. The master plan aims to transform the Cty Center into a mixed-use community hub complete with an expanded event center, 300-room hotel, public plazas, and approximately 400 housing units.

Mountlake Terrace pump station agreement

The work session agenda also includes a review of an updated interlocal agreement with neighboring Mountlake Terrace outlining the terms for sewer flows from Lynnwood Pump Station #12 into the Mountlake Terrace system during emergencies and scheduled maintenance. Proposed changes to the agreement will establish a fee of $5.22 per 100 cubic feet of diverted sewer.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, March 2 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

