Introducing our News Partners page

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In addition to the work of our online news partner Se Habla Media, the My Neighborhood News Group is now featuring stories from three Shoreline-based online publications: The Osprey, The Interurban Canopy and Shoreline Area News.

You can find selected stories from these publications on our News Partners Page. They join our Spanish-language news partner, Se Habla Media, which provides daily newscasts and weekly podcasts with English subtitles.