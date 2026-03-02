J. Michelle Swope to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers meeting March 10

Monday, March 2, 2026
The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds will welcome J. Michelle Swope as its guest speaker from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10  at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

Swope owns and operates Crow Creek Fly Shop, in Roslyn, Washington and brings more than 30 years of experience as guide and instructor.

Her presentation will center on creeks and streams where she grew up fishing — just a short ferry ride from Edmonds. She will cover fishing techniques, offer tips for fishing along Hood Canal and further north toward Port Townsend.

Club meetings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

For more information on Olympic Fly Fishers or Swope, visit olympicflyfishers.com

