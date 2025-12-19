Jaime Mendez News: Dec. 18, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
In today’s headlines: The latest on those affected by flooding, Trump addresses the nation and the President signs an executive order reducing the risk category for marijuana.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.