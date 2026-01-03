Learn about Edmonds SD proposed $361M replacement levy at Jan. 8 community information night

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Edmonds School Board voted in October 2025 to place a $361 million replacement Educational Programs & Operations Levy on the Feb. 11 ballot, asking voters to replace the 2022 levy set to expire at the end of this year.

The District is hosting a community information session on the ballot measure starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 in the Meadowdale High School Library, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

If approved by voters, the District would collect $83 million in 2027 ($1.45/$1,000 assessed property value) rising to $97 million in 2030 ($1.51/$1,000). The funds would pay for necessary educational programs, instructional materials, athletics, transportation and operations support not fully funded by the state, the District said. This measure renews existing funding rather than instituting a new levy, Board Members said at a previous meeting.

The levy represents 15% of the district’s total budget, according to the District website.

Estimated rates and levy amounts to be collected through 2030:

Learn more about the proposed levy here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.