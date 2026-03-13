Learn about the experiences of Black women in WWII at ‘Living Voices: Fly for Freedom’ March 29

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Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association for a dynamic performance about the stories and contributions of Black women working in the aeronautics industry during World War II titled “Living Voices: Fly for Freedom.”

Date: Sunday, March 29

Sunday, March 29 Time: 1-2:30 p.m.

1-2:30 p.m. Location: Wickers Building at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

At this free community event, attendees can learn about the experiences of the Rosie the Riveters who built World War II planes in Boeing’s factories, the Tuskegee Airmen, women AirForce Service Pilots and the Double Victory Campaign. These stories will be told at the event through a blend of live theater and archival film.

Living Voices is a Seattle-based nonprofit organization specializing in historical storytelling by combining solo performances with archival film. The group holds regular performances at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park and throughout the Seattle area.

Learn more and find other upcoming events and performances at the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association event website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.