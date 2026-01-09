Learn to ‘stop the bleed’ during free class in Everett Jan. 15

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Life-threatening bleeding can happen in people injured in serious accidents or disasters. Learn how to “stop the bleed” during a free one-hour training starting from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

You’ll learn three quick techniques to help save a life before someone bleeds out: (1) How to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound; (2) How to pack a wound to control bleeding and (3) How to correctly apply a tourniquet. These three techniques will empower you to assist in an emergency and potentially save a life. You will receive a certificate upon completion.

The class will be in Providence’s Medical Office Building’s Cascade conference room, 1700 13th St., Everett.

Learn more and register here.