LETI and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington collaborate to expand countywide telehealth acces

Accessing health care can be complicated and out of reach for many people, especially when reliable Internet access or digital devices are limited. To help close that gap, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington has donated 25 Wi-Fi enabled computers and medical equipment, such as blood pressure monitors and infrared thermometers, to a new telehealth space at Latino Educational Training Institute’s (LETI) Everett training center.

People may use the donated equipment for telehealth appointments for both physical and behavioral health care, helping individuals and families in the community access care more easily in person or virtually. The initiative supports people in underserved communities and those who struggle to access reliable internet or technology.

“This new telehealth space helps remove barriers that too often stand between people and the care they need, and with UnitedHealthcare’s support, our community members can access health services in a way that feels accessible, supportive and responsive to their needs,” said LETI Founder and CEO Rosario Reyes.

LETI has been a trusted community partner in Snohomish County for years, providing education, workforce training and community support services. UnitedHealthcare previously supported the organization’s Latino Expo community event and continues to partner with LETI to address access gaps in care.

“By collaborating with the Latino Educational Training Institute, we’re meeting people where they are and helping improve access to care for community members who face real barriers to getting health services,” said Jason Hauff, community outreach manager from UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington.

The telehealth space is located at LETI’s Everett training center and computers are free for everyone to use. For more information, call LETI at 425-775-2688.