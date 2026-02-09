Letter to the editor: Senate bill would regulate cryptocurrency kiosks

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Editor:

Cryptocurrency kiosks — often designed to look like bank ATMs — are increasingly common in Washington stores, but they are not FDIC-insured and are far less regulated. While they can be used legitimately, they have become a favored tool of scammers.

As an AARP Fraud Watch Specialist, I have firsthand experience working with victims of tech-support, extortion and government-impersonation scams who were instructed to deposit cash into crypto kiosks. Once digital currency is sent to a scammer, the transaction is irreversible and the money is nearly impossible to recover.

Older adults are especially vulnerable. In 2024, the FBI reported nearly 11,000 crypto-kiosk complaints nationwide, with losses exceeding $246 million — 85% involving adults age 60 and older.

That’s why AARP Washington strongly supports Washington State Senate Bill 5280, which would add commonsense protections such as transaction and fee limits, required receipts and clear scam warnings. With roughly 1,000 crypto kiosks in our state, the risk is real and growing. Eighteen states have already acted — Washington should too.

I urge readers to contact their state legislators and ask them to support SB 5280 to better protect Washington consumers, especially older adults, from financial exploitation.

Dan Maul

Oak Harbor