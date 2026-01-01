Light rail service to be suspended between Capitol Hill and Stadium stations from 11 p.m. Jan. 2 until start of service Jan. 5 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Buses will replace Sound Transit 1 Line trains between Capitol Hill and Stadium stations between 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2 and start of service Monday, Jan. 5, to accommodate the installation of advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Passengers should plan ahead and expect around 30 minutes of increased travel time, Sound Transit said.

During the work, 1 Line trains will continue operating every 15 minutes between Lynnwood and Capitol Hill and every 10-15 minutes between Stadium and Federal Way.

Shuttle buses will operate every 10-15 minutes between Capitol Hill and Stadium, making all intermediate stops.

This closure will be followed by additional partial day closures over the weekends of Jan. 10-11 and 16-17 as work continues toward the opening of the Crosslake Connection.

Sound Transit is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to coordinate planned overnight closures of the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel around a full closure of northbound I-5 in Seattle starting as early as Jan. 9.

WSDOT needs a weekend-long closure to set up a long-term work zone for Revive I-5 Ship Canal Bridge Preservation construction. That work is weather dependent and could be postponed to start on Jan. 16. For more information on that work, visit: Bit.ly/ConstructionI-5