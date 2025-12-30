Little Science Lab returns to Lynnwood Library with Imagine Children’s Museum

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Families with preschool-aged children are invited to explore science through play at Little Science Lab, a hands-on, interactive program presented by Imagine Children’s Museum and hosted at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave W. This will take place Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Designed for preschoolers and their caring adults, Little Science Lab encourages curiosity about the natural world while helping children develop early science and math skills essential for school readiness. Children are introduced to foundational concepts in a fun and engaging environment through guided activities and open-ended exploration.

Educators from Imagine Children’s Museum lead the program, which is offered weekly at the library every Monday at 2 p.m.

For more information, contact the Lynnwood Library at 425-778-2148 or email Nathalie at askus@sno-isle.libanswers.com