Reminder: Local artists invited to enter Puget Sound Bird Fest poster art contest

Puget Sound-area artists are invited to showcase their creativity and love of local bird life by entering the 2026 Puget Sound Bird Fest poster art contest. The winning design will become the signature image for the annual community festival scheduled next for June 6-7, 2026 in Edmonds. It will be seen by thousands of bird lovers, nature enthusiasts and regional visitors, the Pilchuck Audubon Society said in a news release.

This year’s contest is sponsored by Cole Gallery and ARTspot. The selected artist will receive a $500 cash prize, a featured spot as ARTspot’s May Art Walk artist and additional promotional opportunities tied to the festival.

The 2026 theme — “Every Bird Has A Song” — invites artists to interpret the voices, beauty and presence of the region’s avian residents.

Artwork must be vertical and suited to an 11-by-17-inch poster layout. Photography and digital art will not be accepted.

The entry period is open now through Jan. 31, 2026. Participants must be 18 or older and may submit one original piece. Full contest details and the entry form are available at www.pilchuckaudubon.org or by emailing director@pilchuckaudubon.org.