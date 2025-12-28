Local scouts will help you recycle your Christmas tree starting Jan. 3

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Local scout troops are available to help you recycle your Christmas tree, starting the weekend of Jan. 3.

Edmonds-based Scout Troop 300 will be collecting trees for recycling at Westgate Elementary (9601 220th St. S.W.) and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, (21405 82nd Pl. W. near Five Corners). This is a fundraising event for the troop. Donations are appreciated but not required — via cash or check. No flocked trees are accepted. The tree recycling is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 3-4 and on Saturday, Jan. 10.

Scout Troop 312 is also offering this service 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 4, at four dropoff locations:

The QFC at 7500 196th St. S.W. Ste B, Lynnwood.

PCC at 9803 Edmonds Way, Edmonds.

Edmonds United Methodist Church at 828 Caspers St., Edmonds.

Olympic View Drive and 76th Avenue West (across from Bistro 76), Edmonds/Lynnwood.

Lynnwood-based Troop 49 will be collecting trees Jan. 3-4 at the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club, 19719 24th Ave. W. #10, Lynnwood. The troop also offers pickup in Lynnwood, Brier, Mountlake Terrace and areas of unincorporated Snohomish County. Check the map to see if you are located within the pickup area.

Troop 49 encourages online reservations for pickup at Troop49trees.com. If you are not sure or your address falls on the border, email the troop before submitting a pickup request.

Trees should be free from all ornaments and decorations, and flocked trees are not accepted. Donations are appreciated but not required for pickup or dropoff.

Scout Troop 304 will be collecting Christmas trees from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3 and Sunday, Jan. 4 at 188th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West, across from the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Donations are appreciated, the troop said.