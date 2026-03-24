‘Local Spirits: Prohibition in South Snohomish County’ at Edmonds Historical Museum starting March 28

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The Edmonds Historical Museum invites the public to step back into the turbulent and spirited era of Prohibition with its newest exhibit, Local Spirits: Prohibition in South Snohomish County. Opening to the public on Saturday, March 28, the exhibit explores how national and local laws reshaped everyday life in Edmonds — and how residents adapted and resisted.

From rumrunners and speakeasies to bootleggers, law enforcement and reformers, Local Spirits tells local stories of Prohibition between 1914 and 1933. Through historic photographs, artifacts, and interactive elements, visitors will discover how Prohibition unfolded in Edmonds and neighboring communities, revealing a colorful history of ingenuity, conflict, and community change.

Highlights of the exhibit include local bootlegging operations, waterfront smuggling routes, law enforcement efforts and the lasting impact of Prohibition on the region’s social and economic life, leading to the rise of roadhouses. The exhibit also connects past to present by spotlighting today’s vibrant craft brewing and distilling culture in South Snohomish County.

“Prohibition is often told as a national story, but its real impact was deeply local,” said exhibit curator Polly Yorioka. “The inspiration for this exhibit began several years ago when I first read Brad Holden’s fascinating research Lost Roadhouses of Seattle. I wanted to learn about how Prohibition impacted Edmonds and to tell the fascinating story. I am immensely grateful to Brad Holden for supporting this exhibit and sharing his research and knowledge.”

Local Spirits: Prohibition in South Snohomish County will be on view at the Edmonds Historical Museum through Aug. 22. Admission is free. The museum is open Fridays from 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

During the next six months, the museum will offer a variety of special Prohibition-related events, including How Whiskey Won Western Washington with author and journalist Becky Garrison at Scratch Distillery on April 3 and Prohibition-themed Murder Mystery events May 8-9 at the Museum.

For more information, visit www.historicedmonds.org or follow the Edmonds Historical Museum on social media @EdmondsMuseum.